READING – Continuing his “Community Conversations” discussion series, Senator Jason Lewis is pleased to host an upcoming conversation on policy strategies to address climate change with emerging green technology.
Community Conversations are issue discussions delving into a different timely topic at each forum, with ample opportunity for residents to share feedback and have their questions answered by experts on the given topic.
This upcoming event — Community Conversations: Addressing Climate Change with Green Technology — will take place on Tuesday, October 29, at 6:30pm. The event will occur at the Reading Public Library and is free and open to the public. This Community Conversation is co-hosted by the Environmental League of Massachusetts, a nonprofit educational and advocacy organization committed to combating climate change and protecting land, water, and public health.
Attendees will hear from Coleen O’Brien, the Executive Director of the Reading Municipal Light Department; Will Lauwers, the Director of Emerging Technologies at the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources; and Casey Bowers, the Legislative Director for the Environmental League of Massachusetts. Introductory remarks will be offered by Senator Lewis, the Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Education and the Vice-Chair of the Joint Committee on Labor and Workforce Development.
There will be ample time for audience questions and community feedback.
