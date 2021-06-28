READING - As the pandemic’s grip on the local region begins to loosen, local municipal boards and commissions may soon begin meeting in person or in a hybrid format rather than the virtual setup that has dominated the last year-plus. That is a discussion the Select Board is expected to have at its meeting on Tuesday, with the board looking at possibilities for meeting locations for the near future.
In his memo to the Select Board breaking down Tuesday’s agenda, Town Manager Bob LeLacheur noted that when the board had previously discussed a return to in-person meetings the board’s preference was not to return to the Town Hall meeting rooms at first but instead to use space in either the Reading Public Library or one of the schools. He also indicated that Town Hall’s Finance Committee conference room has been successfully outfitted for hybrid meetings, and that the town could do the same for the Select Board Meeting Room or other conference rooms as well, though doing so would cost $6,000 per room plus a $500 annual charge.
=The Select Board is expected to weigh in on the matter further, and the meeting will be held virtually on Zoom and livestreamed over RCTV starting Tuesday at 7 p.m.
---
Five new COVID cases in two weeks
While the coronavirus hasn’t been completely eliminated from Reading, cases remain at their lowest levels locally since the pandemic began. According to the Mass Department of Public Health, Reading once again reported only five new cases over a two-week period between June 6 and June 19 after also reporting five cases in the prior two-week period. Reading also reported a 0.41% positivity percentage and a 1.3 per 100,000 residents daily incidence rate and is listed in the lowest-risk “gray” category for the fourth consecutive week.
Reading has not updated its own COVID-19 report since June 17, but at that point the town was reporting only four active cases, and overall Reading has reported 1,919 confirmed cases with 1,856 recoveries, 49 deaths and 10 cases transferred to other jurisdictions.
---
Art Walk returns
This September the Downtown Reading Art Walk will return for its third year, and local artists are encouraged to submit their works to be featured at downtown businesses. This year’s Art Walk will run from Sept. 7-30 and will coincide with the Reading Street Faire, and art submissions can be a painting or any two-dimensional creative media except photography.
This year’s Art Walk theme will be “impressions” and for more information about submission criteria and the Art Walk in general, visit https://www.draw01867.org.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Select Board, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
School Committee, 8 a.m., Remote Meeting, Microsoft Teams.
Thursday:
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle and the Sports Editor for The Daily News of Newburyport. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
