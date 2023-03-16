READING - Select Board member Karen Herrick recently lamented the plight of various tenants in a Minot Street apartment complex who reportedly can’t afford steep increases in their monthly rents.
During a meeting last week in Town Hall, Herrick urged her colleagues to consider intervening on behalf of the local residents by launching a funding drive to help struggling tenants with their bills or relocation expenses. Herrick says representatives for the new owner of the complex, 25-27 Minot St. LLC, are planning on hiking monthly rates by as much as $700.
According to the Select Board vice-chair, who is employed as a local real-estate broker, the town supported a similar community-wide relief efforts after dozens of residents were displaced by a flood at the General Washington apartment complex.
“I’d like to ask what we as a body can do for these folks,” said Herrick. “When [residents] on Main Street lost their homes due to flooding….there was a fund started up. So I’d love to think about something like that.”
According to the Middlesex Registry of Deeds, the property, which had been assessed at a value of $1.3 million, was purchased in late February for $2.445 million. Corporate filings recorded at Secretary of State William Galvin’s office list a Boston lawyer and Kendall Relocating Corporation, a property management company in Woburn, as the managers for the new ownership entity.
According to Herrick, she learned about the sale after several apartment residents, worried they cannot shoulder such a big jump in monthly rents, contacted the Reading Housing Authority in recent weeks to seek help in finding alternative living arrangements.
However, given the significant demand for more affordable housing in the community - the average single-family home in Reading is now valued at $770,000 - those tenants are having little luck.
“The building was sold and as you can imagine in this economy, it sold for quite a lot,” Herrick told her fellow board members. “The residents of 12 separate units were told their rents will be increasing by $600 to $700.”
“Obviously, we know about the town’s affordability issue and we have a very long waiting list [for subsidized housing]. It’s a little discouraging.”
Postmark Square restaurant progress
Also during the recent Town Hall gathering, Select Board member Carlo Bacci provided a brief update on the Common District Meeting House restaurant off of Haven Street.
According to the Select Board member, though Stoneham residents Karen and Mark Colangelo have not yet announced an official opening date, the two business partners are clearly making progress towards wrapping up renovations within the brand new commercial space at the Postmark Square redevelopment.
“They seem to be moving along at a much better pace now. There’s no opening date yet, but fingers crossed on that [milestone coming soon],” said the Select Board member, who last fall voiced concerns about the length of time that had elapsed since petitioners obtained a liquor license for the eatery in the spring of 2021.
Last October, several town officials raised questions about the restaurant’s construction timeline after Bacci told his colleagues the the storefront was completely empty when he walked by the Haven Street site during the course of normal business hours.
With colleague Chris Haley also reporting that he had seen little activity in the area during a similar visit, the Select Board ultimately called for an official update from the Colangelos, which the couple provided in December.
During an interview with The Reading Chronicle last November, the two Stoneham residents, who own and manage the popular Local 438 sports bar by Redstone Plaza in their hometown, explained the delays were due to pandemic-related manpower and supply-chain issues.
Mark Colangelo, who is handling renovation and maintenance work at both locations, explained his wife will be managing day-to-day operations at the new Reading eatery. At the time, the couple had predicted the Common District Meeting House would be opening up its doors by the end of January.
“Karen running Stoneham, with Covid, it’s been challenging. We’re very involved in Stoneham with donations, sports and youth groups. Luckily, those people spent a good amount of money on to-go to keep us afloat,” Mark Colangelo said during last’s fall interview. “We’re just about done. The major stuff is done, the plumbing, the electrical. Now we’re just beginning the finish work aspect of it.”
