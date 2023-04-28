READING - The Reading Community Singers is pleased to welcome Elijah Botkin as their Interim Artistic Director for their upcoming Concert, “A Jubilant Song”, while long-time regular Artistic Director, Beth Mosier, takes a Sabbatical this spring.
Mr. Botkin is a Boston-based conductor, arranger, choral educator, and performer, who graduated from Northeastern University in 2015 with a bachelor's degrees in Music History & Analysis and Mathematics. He was also recently named the Music Director for Revels in December of 2021. While at Northeastern, Mr. Botkin founded and directed the Northeastern Madrigal Singers, served as President and Assistant Conductor for the NU Choral Society, and sang with and arranged for the award-winning a cappella group Distilled Harmony.
His work on Distilled Harmony's quarterfinal-winning performance set won the distinction of Outstanding Arrangement from the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella. His arrangement of "Nothing Feels Like You" by Little Mix also won a CARA (Contemporary A Cappella Recording Award) for Best Mixed Collegiate Song. In 2014, he was granted the Gideon Klein Award in order to write his composition “The Closed Town”, which was premiered by the Northeastern University Chamber Choir in April 2015.
In addition to his role with RCS and Revels, Mr. Botkin continues to direct the NU Madrigal Singers and is also a frequent performer with a variety of professional ensembles in the Boston area, with recent and upcoming performances including appearances with Carduus and the Renaissonics at New England Conservatory’s First Mondays concert series, with Chorus pro Musica for their Boston premiere of David Lang’s “The Little Match Girl Passion”, and with the Nightingale Vocal Ensemble for their concert, “Magic”.
“A Jubilant Song” will be presented on Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 pm at Reading Memorial High School. Tickets are available via the RCS website: https://readingcommunitysingers.org/tickets/
