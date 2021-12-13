READING - The search for Reading’s next Town Manager is expected to conclude on Wednesday when the Select Board deliberates over the three finalists and votes to appoint one as the third Town Manager in Reading’s history.
Finalists Patrice Garvin, Fidel Maltez and Jennifer Phillips were publicly interviewed by the Select Board last week, with each candidate spending roughly an hour discussing their qualifications and vision for the position going forward. The chosen candidate will succeed Bob LeLacheur, who is stepping down after eight years on the job.
In addition to the Town Manager vote, the Select Board is also scheduled to continue its review of the town’s FY23 budgets. On Tuesday the board will hold presentations on the public library, public services, public works and enterprise funds’ budgets, as well on shared costs and a budget summary as a whole. Both meetings will begin on their respective night at 7 p.m. and will be held in person at Town Hall and remotely via Zoom and RCTV.
Flu clinic
This Thursday the Reading Health Department will be holding a flu clinic between 1-3 p.m. at the Pleasant Street Senior Center. All residents are encouraged to get their flu shot, and while walk-in clients are welcome the town is encouraging those interested in scheduling an appointment ahead of time to help speed the registration process. Appointments can be made online, and those who sign up should bring a photo ID and insurance card.
Parking and compost stickers
Starting on New Year’s Day, 2022 Resident Parking and Compost Access stickers will be available for sale at the Reading Police Department and online. One sticker allowing a specific vehicle parking in resident and commuter permit parking spaces and access to the Compost Center is $150, and one additional parking pass for the same family will be $25. In addition, there are also stickers allowing access to the Compost Center only for $25, and $15 for residents aged 65 and over.
Those interested in buying a pass in person should visit the police station’s administrative office on the second floor on Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Stickers won’t be available at the dispatch window, and only exact cash or check payment is accepted.
General Washington Apartments relief fund
Recently residents of the General Washington Apartments at 625 Main Street were displaced due to extensive flood and electrical damage in the building, and to help support those residents the town and Reading Cooperative Bank have partnered to create an emergency fund to aid the victims.
The town announced that through the bank’s Charitable Foundation, donations will be collected on behalf of the town to distribute to the residents of the 39 units who were forced to relocate. Those who wish to make a donation can do so by cash or check at any Reading Cooperative Bank branch, through a transfer from a RCB account or by credit or debit card via PayPal.
For more information on how to support the flood victims or to make a donation, visit the town’s website.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday:
Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 4 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Senior Center Lounge Room and Zoom.
Council on Aging, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wood End School Council, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Board of Library Trustees, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library, Community Room.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Select Board, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Historical Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Thursday:
Metro North Regional Housing Advisory Committee, 11 a.m., Town Hall, Berger Room.
Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
