READING - Over the past week Reading has seen the most oppressive heat wave of the summer grip the region, and with high temperatures expected to continue throughout the week residents without access to air conditioning or at risk of heat-related illness should be aware that the town has several cooling centers open to the public.
Residents looking to beat the heat can visit the Pleasant Street Center and the Reading Public Library during their usual business hours. The library is open Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Pleasant Street Center is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Those at greatest risk during heat waves include people 65 years or older, infants and children up to 4 years of age, people with preexisting medical conditions, people who spend a lot of time outdoors, people who are overweight or obese, people who may be socially isolated or experiencing homelessness, people who are pregnant, people who are ill or on certain medications, and generally even people who don’t fit any of these descriptions should still take precaution.
---
COVID numbers stay low
The latest COVID-19 reports indicated that while the virus is still present in town, it isn’t as prevalent as during past outbreaks earlier this year. According to the town’s most recent update covering the week of July 14-21 the town’s active case load is currently 31, which is down from much of the spring when the totals hovered more in the 40-80 range.
Overall Reading has had 5,355 cases since the pandemic began, and 5,254 have reportedly recovered. The town’s death toll remained flat at 53 and 17 cases have been transferred to other jurisdictions.
---
Natural gas work ongoing
Over the next few weeks National Grid is planning to conduct gas main work at a handful of locations across town to upgrade existing infrastructure. The improvements are expected to cover the areas between 483 and 492 Summer Ave, 8 and 12 Walnut Street and 190 Main Street and work is expected to be finished by Aug. 19. Construction will take place at the affected areas Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and more information is available on the town’s website.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Wednesday:
Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., 2 Haven Street Unit 307, Conference Room.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Audit Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
---
