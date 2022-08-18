READING – Sally Hoyt has been called a lot of things in her almost 100 years. Wednesday morning, sitting in front of family, friends, and local royalty, she added another title.
Rock Star.
Three days short of her 100th birthday, Hoyt was honored for her years of service to Reading. In a room at the Pleasant Street Center named after her in 2013, she sat and looked on, as guests thanked her for her decades of volunteering and speaking up for seniors in Reading and beyond.
“What an honor to be here with you to be able to celebrate your 100th birthday, to be able to recognize your indelible and incredible service to the community over the course of the last 77 years in Reading. Maybe 77ish, something like that,” said State Representative Rich Haggerty.
“A heck of a lot,” added fellow State Representative Brad Jones, standing nearby.
Wednesday certainly wasn’t the first time Hoyt has been honored. She’s been recognized by the Mass Commission on the Status of Women, the Executive Office of Elder Affairs, the Reading/North Reading Chamber of Commerce, the National Federation of Women’s Clubs, the Reading Rotary, and the Town of Reading. And this is just a partial list.
Hoyt was a Town Meeting member for more than 20 years, a four-term member of the Board of Selectmen, and a member of the Reading Conservation Commission. Her decades-long effort to stand up for seniors continues today. She’s still a member of the Reading Council of Aging, a group she first joined on July 1, 1957. She’s also the current Senate President of the Mass Silver Haired Legislature.
“Reading is a better place for having you as a member of our community,” Haggerty said. “Reading is a better place for your incredible, incredible service. That is why everybody is here with us today, to be able to say thank you. And to say, most important, happy birthday.”
It was appropriate that the day’s MC was Amy O’Brien, Reading’s Elder & Human Services Administrator. Long ago, O’Brien used to deliver the Reading Chronicle to the Hoyts’ home.
“She’s a classy lady. She’s always polite,” said Jones in describing Hoyt. “But she was always persistent. There’s not a lot of politeness in politics these days. Sally did it the right way and I think that’s why she was such an effective, successful advocate. That’s part of the reason you are all here today to celebrate her 100th birthday.”
Following comments by Haggerty and Jones, they presented Hoyt with a citation from the Massachusetts House of Representatives.
“The Massachusetts House of Representatives offers its sincerest congratulations to Sally Hoyt in recognition of your 100th birthday. Many congratulations on this wonderful milestone. The entire membership extends its very best wishes and expresses the hope for future good fortune and continued success in all endeavors.”
Following the citation, it was Council on Aging chair Marilyn Shapleigh’s turn to present Hoyt with a gift as part of the Council’s Service Recognition.
“The world was very different then,” said Shapleigh of year Hoyt started on the Council. “In 1957 age discrimination was not yet illegal … overall, the establishment of elder rights had a long road ahead of it. We’ve come a long way, in part because of the many contributions that Sally has made.”
Shapleigh took time to explain the many roles of the Council on Aging, including identifying the needs of seniors, encouraging programs, education, and information sharing.
“Sally has fulfilled all of these goals, both directly through her work as a Council member and as an advocate for the elderly at the town, state, and national levels of government,” said Shapleigh.
The event concluded with coffee and pastry, paid for by interest from the Burbank Trust Fund, a fund Hoyt helped set up in 1998 from the estate of Dorothy Burbank and that benefits the Council on Aging.
“She was planning her own birthday party,” said Jones.
As for the gift, it was a small clock with a picture frame attached that contains a note of appreciation from the Council on Aging. “Appreciation Award presented to Sally Hoyt with our deepest gratitude for your outstanding service as a member of the Reading Council on Aging. Thank you!”
The last word belongs to the guest of honor.
“People ask me what is the answer to my longevity,” said Hoyt. “I can simply say, try to keep stress out of your life. Try to live each day positively. Try to do what you can to help others. Not everyone has a perfect life and you have to be ready to help those who need our help. But I’ve enjoyed every year of my life … Thank you for your attendance today. I’m honored because you are here to celebrate with me.”
