READING - State surveillance data continues to support the notion that local school officials’ decision to end most COVID-19 protocols in the district this year will not result in a surge of new infections.
According to the latest report released by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), just 20 town residents reported testing positive for the viral illness between the latest weekly surveillance window that ended on Sept. 17.
Reading’s case incidence rate, a metric that contrasts new cases over a longer two-week period to population size, also contracted for the third consecutive reporting period. The metric, which as of Sept. 1 stood at a 14, now sits at 13.2.
In the latest illustration that the outbreak metric is being skewed by changes in citizens’ testing preferences, Reading’s positivity rate actually climbed from 8.31 to 9.23 percent as of last Thursday.
In a phenomenon that began emerging over the summer, the latest increase occurred despite overall infection totals being down over the latest two-week surveillance window.
The jump in Reading’s positivity metric occurred as two-week testing rates hit a 2022 low, with just 607 town residents reportedly appearing at area hospitals and state clinics to be administered polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.
In the beginning of June, more than 1,100 town residents were tested for COVID-19 using PCR kits. Meanwhile, at the start of January, as officials across the state struggled to contain a record-setting surge in COVID-19 infections, a record-high number of 4,626 town residents were tested during a single-week span for the SARS-Cov-2 virus that causes the illness.
As noted by the Board of Health late last spring, the widespread availability of rapid antigen test kits for COVID-19 has impacted efforts to track emerging outbreaks in “real-time”, because the state only tracks positive PCR test results.
With state data showing fewer and fewer Reading residents turning up each week at state-run clinics for testing, residents are increasingly relying upon rapid antigen kits upon experiencing potential COVID-19 symptoms.
That change in behavior likely means fewer asymptomatic patients - or those most likely to obtain a negative PCR result and drag down overall positivity rates - are turning up at state testing sites.
According to the latest DPH report, between Sept. 4 and Sept. 17, roughly 47 town residents tested positive for COVID-19. By comparison, during the peak of the “Omicron” variant surge in cases between Jan. 2 and Jan. 15 of this year, some 854 residents reported contracting the virus.
