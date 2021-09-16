READING – It was an introduction that included an aggressive timeline, a familiar name, and an admission the process of replacing Bob LeLacheur started minutes after his surprising August 10 announcement.
At Tuesday night’s Select Board meeting, Community Paradigm Associates was introduced as the consulting group that will help Reading select a new Town Manager. A look at their leadership team reveals a familiar name, former Reading Town Manager Peter Hechenbleikner, listed as a Senior Associate at the Plymouth, Ma., firm.
But as founder and Managing Principal Bernard Lynch explained his group’s connection to the area, he also told the board via Zoom that Reading’s first Town Manager wouldn’t be involved in selecting its third. At least it didn’t seem like it.
“We like to think we know Reading pretty well, being from that general area,” said Lynch.” John [Petrin] was the Town Administrator in Burlington up until two-three years ago. I was the Town Manager of Chelmsford, the City Manager of Lowell for almost 30 years and sort off know that area well. I remember having meetings with Peter Hechenbleikner, who also does work with us on occasion but will not be working on this project I don’t think.”
Lynch was joined on the virtual introduction by Senior Associate Petrin along with Principal Sharon Flaherty, who will be the point person in discussions with town leaders. According to their website, Flaherty has been involved in more than 100 executive recruitments.
Lynch said he expects to have 30-35 applicants for the Reading position, with 1/3rd highly qualified. The general recruitment process takes 14-16 weeks with four weeks to have the position advertised. He said he expected the screening committee to interview 7-8 candidates in the first two weeks of November and have a new Town Manager selected by the end of December. The Select Board hopes to have the screening committee selected at its Sept. 28 meeting.
“We feel like have a pretty good sense of Reading,” said Lynch. “But clearly, we need to talk to you as board members and the department heads. And as your RFP (Request for Proposal) indicated, you’d like to see some type of process by which the public could weigh in.
“What we really are interested in hearing about from everybody, are what are the issues facing the town of Reading? What are the challenges, the opportunities? And what are the attributes you’re looking for from the next Town Manager? We think it’s an important process for everyone to go through. Certainly, the town has changed since Bob was appointed. The needs have changed, the skill-sets that you might be looking for may have changed. It’s a good time to take a step back and think about those things.”
After all the discussions with department heads and Select Board members, Community Paradigm staff puts together what they call a position profile. The profile speaks to all of those issues outlined by Lynch. The position profile is utilized as a marketing tool that’s sent to candidates so they know about Reading and whether they would be a fit for the position. The position profile includes the anticipated salary. According to an employment agreement posted on the town website, LeLacheur’s salary is $199,117 but the town can adjust that figure if it decides it needs to. The screening committee and the board would use that profile as a measure of assessing the candidates as they go through the review process. That preparatory work takes place the first 3-4 weeks.
“We want to get in and start to gather information and talk to people as soon as possible,” said Lynch.
As for starting before they were even hired by the town, Lynch went even further, saying the process arguably started shortly after August 10.
“In fact, I already mentioned to the chair that I spoke to a couple people already about this position, frankly even before you issued your RFP. Not that I was confident we were going to get it … although I’m super confident … but more that we just stay in touch with all the different candidates and we talk about all the jobs that are out there and might be coming. Word on the street was that there might be something happening. There are people who are already looking at this position.”
The Select Board asked numerous questions of Lynch, many having to do with the timeline. LeLacheur’s last day is Feb. 25, 2022 and the board has already stated it wants LeLacheur to overlap with the new Town Manager. It’s a tight timeline and one that includes a potential speedbump.
Those early discussions are followed by the position profile which is followed by the position being posted.
“We generally recommend four weeks to have the position out there on the street,” said Lynch.
Then a review process after all the resumes are in and the top 7-8 are selected, followed by back ground checks and interviews by the search committee.
“Then you run into your problem. Everything moves along very well and then you hit the holidays,” said Lynch.
While the board wants to tighten the timeline and save a day here or there, because of the holidays Lynch said the only place he could see an opportunity to save a day or two, “is at the end of the process.”
Despite all the steps, Lynch called a mid-December decision a possibility. The next question involves the notice the new Town Manager must give at his/her old workplace. If it’s 60 days as is often the case, the overlap with LeLacheur could be brief. That’s not necessarily a bad thing according to Lynch.
“Otherwise, you have two people and nobody knows who to go to for the answers.”
There was no further discussion of which two from the Select Board would be on the search committee although chair Karen Herrick and vice-chair Anne Landry have clearly taken a leading role in the early stages. The application for the two resident volunteers were posted Wednesday on the town website with a deadline of 15 days. That means you have until Sept. 30 but the application also says the Select Board intends to select the residents at its Sept. 28 meeting.
