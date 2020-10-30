Elizabeth Howie is a kind, compassionate, and dedicated student, who has made a substantial impact on the community. Classmates of Elizabeth would often describe her as intelligent, helpful and extremely kind. Her friends share that her kindness is evident through her bubbly personality. To the RMHS community, Elizabeth is known for her dedication and hard work. Teachers often say that her contributions to class are insightful and noteworthy.
What makes Elizabeth stand out is her willingness to achieve her very best. She puts 110% effort into her work that makes her well deserving of recognition. She also is an accomplished skater who has been skating for 13 years at the North Shore Skating club. Skating has developed into Elizabeth’s main passion. Her favorite memories come from her times skating. She also has made a lot of friends over the years through skating. One of her most memorable events in her time at the high school was when she passed her Junior Freeskate and Senior Moves in the Field US Figure Skating Tests.
With her love of skating, Elizabeth volunteers at the Special Skates program at the North Shore Skating Club. She helps those with special needs learn to skate. Elizabeth shares that she loves volunteering for this and helping those learn her passion. She also volunteers at Melrose Wakefield Hospital. There, she gives her time to help patients and assist the doctors in whatever they need.
Looking back on her time at the high school, Elizabeth shares that she will miss the friendships she made, and the times spent with those she loves. She has made memories and thanks her friends for always being by her side throughout high school.
Elizabeth has taken advantage of the various classes that the high school had to offer. Freshman through junior year, she took mostly honors classes with some of her favorites being Honors Biology, Honors Chemistry, Honors Geometry, Honors Algebra 2, and Honors PreCalculus. This year she is taking interesting classes that she shares have been fascinating even though they have been remote so far. Her classes include Advanced Placement AB Calculus, Advanced Placement Biology, Honors Psychology, Spanish, and English.
There have been many teachers at RMHS who have made high school amazing for Elizabeth. She would like to thank her freshman year biology teacher, Ms. Lynn, for being so inspiring and pushing all her students to be their best. She shares, “Ms. Lynn always pushed me to do my best and always was there to help me.”
Ms. Lynn shared, “Elizabeth was always a ray of sunshine in biology class. She is smart, kind, funny and resilient. I appreciate that Elizabeth always seized the opportunity to offer a friendly hello and still does when I see her in the halls of RMHS.”
When Elizabeth is not studying or hanging out with friends, she can be found doing multiple things. Aside from being at the skating rink, she could be hanging out with her family or going to her favorite restaurant, the Yard House.
Elizabeth shares that her high school experience has truly shaped her into the young woman she is today. She has had so many amazing memories and experiences that she will remember forever. Elizabeth feels that her friends, teachers and classes have shaped her and helped her become who she is.
She will miss the many people who helped make so many memories at the high school. All of the people she met, and her close friends whom she shared so many moments with, are the people she is sad to leave. She leaves a quote as inspiration and a reminder of her time at the high school: “As long as you're trying your best, you will get through it.”
As for her plans post high school, Elizabeth is applying to colleges currently and thinking of majoring Civil Engineering with an interest in highway design. She feels that RMHS prepared her for her future and she can't wait to decide on a school for her next four years.
Forever grateful to her family for their love and support, she shares they have taught her to reach beyond her goals and encourage those around her to do the same. Elizabeth says, “I would like to thank my friends and family for always helping and being there for me.”
Elizabeth lives with her parents Lisa and Geoffrey.
