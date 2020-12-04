READING - Though frustrated by the recent cancellation of RMHS’ novel volunteer program, School Committee member Carla Nazzaro heralded dozens of parents and citizens for stepping forward to join the herculean effort to fill key staffing vacancies at the high school.
High school students are still not in class under the original hybrid schedule and began returning to school October 26 under a revised in person schedule due to the lack of para professionals to aid the in person teaching staff.
Currently RMHS students attend two in person learning days every other week going to school four days per month, with remote learning the remainder of the days.
Due to to the lack of in person instruction, the school committee endorsed a volunteer effort for the schools with parents helping out at elementary schools and school committee member Carla Nazzaro organizing the volunteer effort for the high school with RMHS Principal Kate Boynton. That effort began November 6th but was halted November 17th by Dr. Doherty due to concerns about COVID-19 and having additional adults in the schools.
In response, Nazzaro sent out the following message to the Reading residents, primarily parents of school children who volunteered to help return high school students to classes on the full remote schedule:
It is with great sadness that I announce that it has been decided that the RMHS volunteer program will not take place. The Superintendent just sent out an announcement to all RPS families. To say that I am disappointed is an understatement.
I would like to personally thank you for volunteering your time to help get our RMHS students back in the building for a full-hybrid learning model. We were able to get 246 sign ups in a little over 1 week! Out of the more than 130 total volunteers, the vast majority are parents of current RMHS students. Some of the volunteers are people in the community who do not have children in the high school. We have an amazing community!
Where does this leave us and how do we resolve this issue to get these students into a full hybrid schedule? We must hire 20 full-time para educators. In order to get our children safely into the building, we need more para educator staff. Just a few short weeks ago, we were unable to staff para educator positions in the elementary schools. There was a push from the community (meaning parents) via social media and we were able to fill the positions and get students back in school. We have to do that again. Please reach out to your contacts to see if they are interested. I have attached the Regular Ed Para-educator job description. This job pays benefits if the individual works full time. All interested candidates should submit their resumes to Superintendent John Doherty at john.doherty@readingk12.ma.us
Let’s continue to think out of the box. I’ve reached out to 2 local colleges to post this position on their career/job posting sites. There may be an education student who is graduating this semester who would be interested in one of these positions until they land themselves a teaching job. I believe that if we all reach out, we will be able to fill these positions.
Supt. on COVID-19 cases
Dr. Doherty also released the following information on his blog in the Fall Reopening message number 24:
COVID-19 Information– I wanted to let you know that we have received information that two additional students and one staff member have tested positive. One student is at Parker Middle School and one student at RMHS. The staff member is at Birch Meadow. As a result 11 students and no staff members at Parker have been quarantined from the cohort for two weeks. The RMHS student was remote this week and through contact tracing no students or staff were in close contact with the student and, as a result, do not have to be quarantined. As a result of the Birch Meadow Staff member testing positive, 22 students will need to quarantine. Because we do our major disinfecting on Friday, no additional cleaning or disinfecting is necessary. To the best of our knowledge, none of the cases are in school transmissions.
Updated DPH Quarantine Guidance- Yesterday, DPH issued updated quarantine guidance for those who have been exposed to COVID-19. Specifically, an individual must remain quarantined for:
At least 14 days from the date of last exposure; or
At least 10 days, provided all of the following are satisfied:
You have not had, and do not have, any symptoms;
You are tested on day 8 of your quarantine period or later using a molecular diagnostic test (e.g., polymerase chain reaction (PCR)) to detect the presence of the virus;
You receive a negative test result; and
You monitor yourself for symptoms for the full 14 days. If you develop symptoms you should contact your health care provider and be re-tested.
Guidelines for Accessing Remote Learning-Below are some additional guidelines for families for when they are switching from remote to hybrid or hybrid to remote and when their child is out sick or quarantined. For further information or clarification, please contact your building principal.
Switching from Hybrid to Remote or Remote to Hybrid
Families may request to switch from hybrid to remote at the end of a marking period. If there are extenuating circumstances during a marking period where a family is requesting to shift to remote, they may do so if there are openings in the remote classrooms. Once a family shifts to remote, they need to remain in remote until the end of the marking period.
Families may request to shift from remote to hybrid at the end of a marking period. Requests will be honored if there is enough space in a classroom.
Please note that if a student is high needs and is receiving in person instruction daily, we do not recommend that student shift to remote instruction.
Remote Guidelines for In Person Students Who Are Absent From School
Below are the remote criteria that will be used when students who are in person during a particular week are absent from school.
Students will have live remote access under the following conditions:
He/she is quarantined due to testing positive for COVID-19.
He/she is quarantined due to being in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19.
He/she is being quarantined for being out of state and is waiting for a negative COVID test per DPH guidelines.
He/she is showing symptoms of COVID-19 and is awaiting test results.
He/she has another medical condition which prevents them from coming to school.
Because of capacity of our remote classroom, students will not have live remote access under the following situations:
He/she is absent for any reason other than described above.
He/she is quarantining for 10-14 days because of out of state travel as defined by the MDPH Travel Order and is not getting a COVID-test.
He/she is going on a family vacation or other non-school activity during school days.
Please note that there may be extenuating circumstances in a school that would require a different action than above. These decisions are at the discretion of the building principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.