READING - In an event so significant that administrators at RMHS literally got the band back together, the community’s middle and high school populations yesterday returned back to a full-time classroom-based instruction model for the first time in over a year.
With RMHS’ jazz band commemorating the occasion with a welcome back performance on Monday morning, many of Reading’s older students got the chance to see some of their classmates within the hallways of their respective educational facilities for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020.
“We are very excited to be welcoming back Grades 6-12! For the first time since March 13, 2020, all of our students will now be in-person full time,” Superintendent Dr. John Doherty exclaimed in a message to parents in anticipation of Monday’s pivot.
By all accounts, yesterday’s resumption of a traditional face-to-face instruction format went off smoothly and without major incident.
After all schools were shuttered last March during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reading’s schools reopened for the 2020-2021 academic year under a hybrid setting.
Under the learning format, which was phased in over a three-month-long implementation phase, the town’s children spent approximately four days every two-weeks within school classrooms. The remainder of their instruction occurred in a remote or Internet-based classroom setting.
Largely due to staffing shortages, some RMHS pupils, the last group to be phased back into the classroom on a part-time basis, didn’t return to the high school for face-to-face instruction until mid-November. High school pupils, unlike their younger peers, also only received two-days of in-person instruction on a bi-weekly basis.
Reading’s middle and high school students returned to an in-person model yesterday after the community’s youngest pupils headed back to their elementary schools full-time at the beginning of this month.
According to a weekend “Pathways” blog message from Doherty, yesterday’s educational milestone coincided with a continued decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases being seen across the community each week.
Based upon the latest information, Reading’s Board of Health recorded roughly seven new COVID-19 cases with ties to the school community over the past week - when schools were closed for spring vacation.
Those cases involved the the following schools:
• One Killam student, no close contacts;
• One Birch Meadows student, no close contacts;
• One RMHS student who tested positive after there was an inconclusive pool test for football. Contact tracing was complete;
• One RMHS student, no close contacts;
• One Barrows student, no close contacts;
• One Wood End student, no close contacts;
• and one Wood End staff member, no close contacts
