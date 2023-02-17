In this week’s Senior Profile the spotlight is on Stacey Levesque, a sociable, kind, and reliable senior at Reading Memorial High School. Stacey enjoys being able to socialize with peers at school and is eager to learn. She is a friendly face in the hallway who always says hi to friends.You may have seen Stacey at RMHS football games, cheering the football team on. Stacey is able to showcase her friendly personality and positive energy through being a cheerleader on the girls varsity cheer team. Before coming to the high school Stacey attended Barrows Elementary School and Parker Middle School. This year Stacey is taking a great lineup of classes including Story Writing, Film and Literature, Honors World Issues, Anatomy and Physiology, Financial Algebra, and Field Seminar.
When asked what Stacey's most exciting moment about high school was, she says it was being able to attend school with her older sister, Lauren.
Stacey explains saying,“Being able to watch my sister in her last year of high school was really special to me.”
She says another exciting part of high school was being able to make connections with many classmates throughout the four years.
Stacey adds that she“also enjoyed the proms and other fun activities that the school put together.”
Stacey has been very active in her community. She has volunteered for four years, teaching cheerleading for Reading Pop Warner Cheerleading. Stacey has dedicated much of her time to teaching cheer. She would teach three days a week for 2 hours. In total she spent 8 hours teaching for 15 weeks.
The amount of energy she puts into coaching and inspiring others highlights her passion for the sport.
During her junior year Stacey became a Rocket Ambassador. As an Ambassador she helped manage freshman move-up day. She also mentored incoming freshmen throughout the year. As a Rocket Ambassador she gave advice and supported the parents of the new freshman class.
Stacey has also participated in community service at St. Agnes Church. There she helped facilitate a yard sale and assisted with cleaning and organizing the church.
Some quick fun facts about Stacey are that her favorite food is Fettuccine Alfredo with chicken. Her favorite dessert is Ice Cream. Stacey's favorite music artists are Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift. Her favorite book is “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald. Stacey's favorite animals are dogs.
Stacey has found time to fit two jobs into her busy schedule. She works at the Wood End Elementary School extended day program. Stacey also works as a babysitter outside of school. In her free time Stacey enjoys hanging out with her friends, going to the beach and tanning, going to the gym, cheerleading, and spending time with her family.
Throughout her time at the high school Stacey has been able to balance school and sports such as cheer. She was captain and backspot of the Girls Varsity Cheer team. Even with this busy schedule Stacey has been able to maintain her grades and made the honor roll. Stacey also won a leadership award for the skills she has demonstrated as both a student and athlete.
Stacey's anatomy and physiology class has made a significant influence on her development as a student. She says, “Anatomy and physiology is definitely a hard class but it has taught me the importance of studying and putting the work in, in order to get the outcome you want. I have learned my way of learning through this class that will prepare me for college.”
When asked what Stacey will remember most about high school she says she will always remember the student section at RMHS sport games and also her teachers.
Stacey says, “Whether you were playing the game or watching, the RMHS students always brought the energy and made each game or competition exciting to see or play. I will also remember the teachers who made it all possible. Without them I wouldn't be where I am today.”
In terms of who Stacey would like to thank she gives her thanks to her family, friends, and teachers at RMHS. Stacey says, “I would like to thank my family for always being my biggest supporters through it all. Nothing could've been done without you guys. I would like to thank my friends for the memories that will last forever. I would like to thank my teachers for never giving up on me and preparing me for the future. I would like to thank Ms. Smith and Officer Lewis for allowing me to be myself and for being the teachers I could always rely on.”
Next year Stacey plans on attending a four year college where she will major in Health Science or Physical Therapy. She is not sure where she wants to go yet, but she knows she wants to stay close to Reading.
Stacey resides on Hancock Street, with her parents Sharon and Rene Levesque. She also has an older sister, Lauren (20).
