Katrina Mirogiannis is a creative, kind, and selfless member of the RMHS community. Katrina is someone who is passionate about the things she really cares about, such as the arts. She is welcoming to her classmates and seen as someone who is always there to help.
When asked what she would remember the most about her time in high school after graduating, Katrina said, “All of the friendships that I have gained and all of the lessons I have learned from them.”
For her final year of high school, Katrina’s schedule of classes includes Honors Horror, Honors Film and Literature, Ceramics, Tech Theater, Calculus, Advanced Placement United States Government, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, and Honors Psychology. Beyond her core classes, Katrina is taking a few unique electives. For example, ceramics – a class in which students can make their own pottery. Pottery is different from other art forms because it requires a lot of expensive equipment, such as a kiln to fire the clay. Having this class be available for students to take is great because it exposes RMHS students to something they may not otherwise do. Of all the classes Katrina has taken in the past, her favorites have all been art classes. Ceramics, which she is currently taking, Basics of Art, and Photography.
Katrina’s love for the arts is what drove her to audition for and get leading roles in both the winter and spring productions of the RMHS Drama Club during her Sophomore year. Unfortunately for Katrina, the spring show was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but despite this, Katrina said the experience was still one of her most exciting moments from her four years of high school.
There are a few different teachers that Katrina would like to thank for the positive impact they had on her over the past four years. Throughout her time at RMHS, Ms. Distaula, Mr. D’Entremont, Ms. Baskin, and Ms. Bailey have all been some of her favorite teachers.
She said, “All of these teachers have shown me that school doesn’t have to be all that bad. Even when having a terrible day I would always look forward to going to these teacher's classes because I both enjoy the way that they teach and the personality they have while doing so.”
One teacher that played a huge role in Katrina’s high school experience was Ms. Distaula. She was Katrina’s math teacher for two years.
“She is both an amazing person and teacher which made me enjoy school and especially math a lot more. She believed in me more than I believed in myself and pushed me to be a better student. Not only that, but she is so sweet and welcoming which made it easier to both joke around and talk to her,” Katrina said.
In her free time, Katrina loves to make art, sketch portraits, and paint. She also spends a lot of time singing and playing guitar. During the pandemic she started playing video games online with friends, and still does today. Katrina’s favorite band is AJR, and her favorite movie is anything from the Marvel franchise. Katrina’s dad owns the North Ave. Diner in Wakefield, so she spends a lot of time working every type of job there. Katrina played soccer every year of high school, and was a goalkeeper on the Girls Varsity team this year.
In the fall, Katrina plans to study Animal Science or Secondary Education, with the eventual hope of working in wildlife rehabilitation or as a Math teacher. Right now, Katrina is deciding between attending the University of Vermont, or the University of New England.
Katrina lives on Colonial Drive with her parents Georgia and Strati Mirogiannis, and her twin younger brothers, Nicholas and Dimitris, (15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.