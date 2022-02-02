READING – At their last meeting in January, the Select Board debated the formation of a six or seven-member committee to discuss how best to spend almost $8 million in ARPA funds coming to Reading. Tuesday night they made a decision. It will be an eight-member committee.
On the first day of February, in the last month of Bob LeLacheur’s tenure as Town Manager, the Reading Select Board spent more than three hours discussing money already spent and money yet to spend. And on the day Tom Brady retired, LeLacheur joined him in announcing his own retirement.
“Great minds think alike,” said LeLacheur during his Town Manager report shortly after 7 p.m. “TB12 and I both announced today that we’re retiring. He was going to hold off until 7:15 but he just couldn’t. Mine was not leaked as badly as his was. When I announced I was leaving last summer I purposely didn’t say that because a retirement announcement is not reversible and I really wanted to give the community every opportunity to find Fidel and I was willing to stay if I had to. But it’s pretty clear to me that Fidel is going to hit the ground running at about 100 miles an hour. Which is terrific, and I will be filing for retirement.”
Then it was on to as discussion of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
At the Jan. 18 meeting, the Select Board members appeared to be caught off-guard by the Finance Committee’s Dec. 1 creation of a sub-committee to look at where to spend the town’s $7.6 million in ARPA funds. After much discussion of the ARPA funds at the town’s financial forums, the lack of communication in December between Reading’s two most important groups wasn’t a good luck for either.
The Select Board addressed that Tuesday night by creating the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC). This group, unlike the Dec. 1 creation, will fall under the Select Board’s jurisdiction.
The discussion was led by chair Karen Herrick and Mark Dockser. Since the Jan. 18 meeting, the two collaborated on producing a charge for the new committee, along with Finance Committee Chair Ed Ross and vice-chair Jeanne Borawski. Herrick and Dockser proposed a seven-member committee with two Select Board members, two Finance Committee members, two School Committee members, and a Board of Library Trustees member.
Their proposal eliminated one Finance Committee member from the Dec. 1 proposal, and added the Library Trustees member. With the School Committee having already picking its two members and with Fincom having selected its three members, it didn’t go over well.
“I had no issue with any way FinCom approached this, all the way to our prior meeting,” said Chris Haley. “I was fully on board with the process they were doing. The seven people sounded right, with three from FinCom. The Select Board has the final decision so it doesn’t matter if they have 60 people. To not have the existing members of all the committees that already put this time and effort in to then just replace it at the last minute when all this work was done, is absolutely the wrong thing to do.”
Haley went on to suggest that if the board was committed to the idea of a Library Trustee on the RAAC, then the Select Board should get just one member.
“We have the final say anyway,” said Haley. “I don’t think it’s right to remove a member of FinCom. Make it eight people at this point. All the existing people that were appointed from all those other positions should be getting a spot here today. It’s the right thing to do.”
Dockser disagreed.
“It’s important that we do this right,” said Dockser. “I know that the original consideration was to have 2-2-and 2. I think that’s right in terms of the three boards. I hear the discussion about having a seventh person. I think it’s important that the weighting that each of the groups have is pretty similar. My only hesitation in saying that is that the Library Board of Trustees as proposed will only get one … I think that we need to do this the right way.”
Discussion continued for some time, including talk of an eight-member committee. Eventually, Carlo Bacci made that motion to have a committee with eight members, three from the FinCom, two from the School Committee, two from the Select Board, and one from the Library Board of trustees.
It passed, 3-2. Bacci, Haley, and Anne Landry voted in support of the eight-member committee with Herrick and Dockser opposed.
Bacci, Haley, and Landry also supported having the individuals named to the Dec. 1 FinCom sub-committee be on the RAAC. That meant Ross, Borawski, and Marianne Downing from FinCom, and Tom Wise and Shawn Brandt from the School Committee. But because it was a new committee and now under the Select Board, FinCom and the School Committee will have to vote again on who will be on RAAC. It could be the same five.
As for the Select Board, Dockser and Haley asked to represent the board and that passed 5-0. With the committee now official and just needing names to be filled in, it will soon be time to identify needs and priorities.
“I don’t think we should be wasting any more time,” said Haley. “Let’s get the discussion started.”
Earlier, Town Accountant Sharon Angstrom was reappointed to her position for another year and asked the board for $80,000 from FinCom reserves to pay for Covid testing kits for residents. It’s the type of question the board’s new ARPA Advisory Committee will deal with shortly. But until members are in place, it was the Select Board’s decision.
Angstrom said the $80,000 would eventually come from ARPA funds. But board members, led by Dockser, suggested a bigger amount to cover any future needs. Dockser suggested $500,000 but the board wasn’t comfortable with that figure and eventually voted 5-0 in support of $250,000 for Covid mitigation expenses. If the entire amount isn’t spent, it would be returned to the ARPA pot for other uses.
Angstrom also asked the board to consider a retirement bonus for LeLacheur, similar to the one the town gave Peter Hechenbleikner in 2013. If the board follows that script, the amount would be close to $50,000 according to Angstrom. The board added that discussion to their Feb. 15 agenda. It will be the last Select Board meeting for LeLacheur and the first for incoming Town Manager Fidel Maltez.
