A CONVINCING ARGUMENT - Junior Select Board member Chris Haley (above) last night convinced a majority of his colleagues to protect the membership status of various FinCom appointees to an ARPA study committee. With the Select Board reorganizing the previously established advisory group under its charge, Chair Karen Herrick and senior board member Mark Dockser had proposed eliminating at least one prior appointee in order to establish a seven-member board. Haley, arguing a tie-breaking vote is not needed given the advisory status of the group, instead pushed for creating an eight-person committee to ensure no one is unceremoniously dumped from the panel.