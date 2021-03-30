READING – The Reading School Committee last night unanimously passed a proclamation in support of school staff which was proposed at the March 18 meeting in response to harassment and intimidation of teachers and administrators in the schools by a deeply divided Reading community.
That proclamation, which was written by School Committee member Shawn Brandt, obtained the whole hearted endorsement of all six committee members after board chair Chuck Robinson said he hoped and expected the resolution to pass on a 6-0 vote.
Referring to the prior meeting’s discussion of a vile email sent to departing high school Principal Kate Boynton, which prompted the proclamation, vice chair Tom Wise said, “we (the committee) need to do better; I know I need to do better” and handle the issue in a more positive manner (the offending email was not published in the packet for the March 29 meeting as had been proposed). Wise said Brandt’s proclamation was “spot on” and said they should try to work more practically and collectively in the future.
The vote on the proclamation came after a statement by Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty pleaded for the community to end the harassment and constant unjust criticism of staff and administration with harassing phone calls and emails which he said had been going on since January or a little before. He added the resolution would send a clear message to staff that harassment and intimidation would not be tolerated.
According to Dr. Doherty the Reading educators were dealing with a more complex society today with less support. He said this left the town and schools at “the tipping point” and the climate in Reading has resulted in several administrators leaving. He praised the work of staff during the pandemic saying they were exhausted by the criticism of equity and social justice initiatives in the schools and the lack of community support and divisiveness. He said the expertise of the educators was not being valued and the schools and students were suffering and the excellent administration team was being disassembled by people leaving. He said he “was concerned with the future of the school system and the Town of Reading at this juncture”.
The proclamation which received unanimous support of the committee appears below:
WHEREAS, the 2020-2021 school year has been a uniquely challenging period for educators; and
WHEREAS, the Reading School Committee is deeply appreciative of the incredible efforts displayed by all Reading Public Schools teachers, administrators and staff; and
WHEREAS, we recognize that public officials and public employees are not immune from criticism; and
WHEREAS, every person should be free of harassment and intimidation in their workplace; and
WHEREAS, we as the elected leaders of this district must make our views on such behavior abundantly clear;
RESOLVED: that the Reading School Committee condemns harassment and intimidation of Reading Public School administrators, teachers and staff and implores members of the community to model productive behaviors for addressing grievances.
Christine Kelley to leave
At the School Committee meeting, Dr. Doherty asked the Committee to approve the Assistant Superintendent for Learning and Teaching Search Timeline to replace Christine Kelley, who submitted her resignation for personal and professional reasons last week.
He said “I want to thank Christine for the work that she has done for the students of Reading over the last three years, particularly in the areas of curriculum, instruction, and professional development. We wish her the best of luck and good health in future endeavors. The process will follow a similar trajectory as the RMHS Principal Search with teacher, administrator, and parent representation on the Screening Committee. As designated by state law, the Superintendent of Schools recommends a candidate for this position to the School Committee who votes as a body to approve the appointment. Superintendent-Elect Milaschewski will be very involved in this process, as he has been for the High School Principal.
The schools hope to name a new Assistant Superintendent the week of May 10. Applications for the post are due by April 23rd and the schools are currently looking to fill search committee positions. The process will include an remote open microphone session for the public and the finalists. There have already been 10 applicants for the vacancy which was announced March 25.
