READING - For the past few months local officials have been surveying the Reading public on what the community wants out of a new Senior/Community Center to replace the aging Pleasant Street Center. That survey is now complete and on Tuesday experts from UMass Gerontology are expected to present its findings to the Select Board.
In addition, the board is also expected to hear an update from the town’s Director of Equity and Social Justice, discuss and vote on the town’s plans to celebrate diversity as part of its winter holiday celebrations, authorize short term debt related to the Auburn Street water tank and approve the town’s annual liquor license renewals.
Then on Wednesday the Select Board is also scheduled to begin its review of the town’s FY24 budgets, starting with public services, administrative services, fire/EMS, police and dispatchers, public health and public works and enterprise funds. Both meetings will be held at Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room starting at 7 p.m. and will be streamed via Zoom and RCTV.
---
Winter parking ban takes effect today
Reading’s annual winter parking ban goes into effect today and for the remainder of the season no overnight parking will be allowed on any public way or municipal parking lot from 1 to 6 a.m. in order to help keep the roads clear in the event of snow.
Those who have a Reading Resident Parking Pass can park overnight at the train depot on the Lincoln Street side at the smaller southern lot. There is signage indicating the proper lot, and those who park there during a snow event must remove their vehicles at 6 a.m. so the plows can work unimpeded. The parking ban will remain in effect throughout the winter.
---
Public Menorah lighting
As part of Reading’s holiday festivities the town will hold a special Menorah lighting on the Town Common in celebration of Hanukkah. The ceremony will take place on Monday, Dec. 19 starting at 5:30 p.m. and all residents are invited to attend alongside Reading’s Jewish community. In addition to the lighting there will also be music, treats, crafts for kids, glow dreidels and more. Guests are urged to dress warmly, and donations of shelf-stable food for the Reading Food Pantry will be collected as well.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday:
Council on Aging, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Commissioners of Trust Funds, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
Cultural Council, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom, RCTV.
Wednesday:
Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom, RCTV.
Trails Committee, 7 p.m., Mattera Cabin, 1481 Main Street.
Thursday:
RMHS School Council, 4 p.m., RMHS, School Library.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.