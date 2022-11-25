This week we highlight Ally Clarkson, a hardworking, enthusiastic, and passionate Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Ally attended Birch Meadow Elementary School and Parker Middle School before coming to the High School.
This year Ally is taking AP Calculus BC, AP Physics 1, AP Computer Science A, Honors Spanish 5, Honors Film and Literature, and Honors Horror.
For many years Ally has volunteered as a coach at a program called TOPSoccer. At this program she works with kids with disabilities every Saturday in the fall.
Ally explains the impact TOPSoccer has made on her, “This program has changed my life and has given me a new perspective on the value in simple things that life has to offer. Watching these kids get to pursue passions in an environment in which they feel comfortable in, and feeling like you are making a difference in their lives is truly an incredible feeling.”
Ally has also volunteered as a math tutor during her Junior year. She tutored a student at the library every Monday after school, helping them go over math tests and homework assignments. Ally enjoyed being able to help saying,“Not only did I get to improve her math skills, but I got to connect with her on a personal level.”
Ally became the co-founder and co-president of the Ski Club during her Junior and Senior year. She has been a four-year member of the RMHS girls varsity soccer team and was captain her Senior year. Ally also plays club soccer on a team called NEFC where she has been a member for seven years and captain for five years.
When asked what her most exciting memory of high school was, Ally says, “My most exciting moment in my high school years was watching the idea of starting up a ski club become a reality. It was hard work, having to organize fundraisers, make deals with mountains, and take care of bus arrangements, but it was worth it in the end to see the exponential growth of the club in just a short amount of time. We got 50 students to come on each trip last year, and we are hoping for even more this year. This has been such a fun experience to share with my friends and other students that I have met through running the ski club.”
A few fun facts about Ally are that her favorite food is pasta and for dessert she likes ice cream. Her favorite movie is Hidden Figures and her favorite actress is Jennfier Aniston. Her favorite book is The Summer I Turned Pretty, by Jenny Han. Her favorite quote is by Walt Disney, “All our dreams can come true, if we have the courage to pursue them.”
In her free time Ally enjoys spending time with friends, going to the beach, and going on road trips with her family. She also likes spending time with her dog, Smokey, who is a five year old Beagle.
Ally has a lot of people to thank for her experience at the high school, most importantly Ally would like to thank her family. She says, “I would like to thank my family for the immense support they have given me all throughout my high school career. My parents provided me with many opportunities to succeed in school and sports, and shaped some of my most prominent qualities. I would also like to thank my grandparents for being there at every soccer game, or other important events in my life.”
At RMHS, Ally was positively impacted by Mrs. Williams, her teacher Junior year for AP Language and Composition.
She says, “Mrs. Williams was a teacher that expressed a lot of compassion for her students and a desire to get to know them on a personal level which helped me in stressful times. Her class pushed me to my full potential every single day and I improved my reading, writing and analytical skills greatly. Going into this class, I did not consider myself a very strong English student. But, I came out of it with a lot more confidence in my work, and new expectations for myself as an English student.”
Additionally Ally would like to thank Mr. Skehan who she had for AP Statistics Junior year and AP Calculus BC for Senior year.
Ally adds, “Mr. Skehan is an incredible teacher and has really helped me in my journey of defining my passion for the math and business world, which is what I intend to pursue in the future. I come to his class every day excited to learn and have appreciated his dedication to all of his students.”
In terms of what Ally will remember most about high school she says she will remember the connections and friendships she has made along the way.
Ally says, “The close-knit community I have established for myself here at RMHS is one that I am proud of and will forever cherish. Realistically, it is not always just the good times that will be remembered most about high school; the bad times may stick with us as well. But, regardless, I strongly believe that the journey is just as important as the outcome, and the impression you leave behind on your community is what counts the most. I will remember the acts of kindness I’ve given and received, the leadership roles I’ve taken on, and the people that have been there for me in major moments of success and failure these past four years.”
Next year Ally will be attending Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, where she will play on the soccer team and plans on majoring in
Finance.
Ally resides on Deering Street with her parents Kim and Dan Clarkson.
