READING – With Reading seeing an increase in covid-19 cases and the town’s death toll climbing to seven, the Select Board heard updates Wednesday on a virus that continues to dominate local, state, and world headlines.
Board of Health vice-chair Eleanor Tate Shonkoff appeared in the virtual meeting and said as of Tuesday night Reading has 132 cumulative cases of covid-19, 93 current active cases, and 32 recovered cases.
“To people watching I just wanted to say keep up the good work,” said Tate Shonkoff. “I think people have been practicing social distancing.”
Shonkoff said the town’s health staff is managing the caseload well. As for personal protection equipment, she said town employees have what they need. Contact tracing is also going well with the town’s health staff able to keep up with the new cases. But still, the numbers are not good.
The anticipated, predicted peak from some data sets, had predicted a peak on April 19,” said Tate Shonkoff. “In Reading we are currently seeing an increase so it does not appear yet that we have passed that peak.”
The Board of Health has been discussing a policy on face coverings and this Friday she said the board is expected to finalize a new policy for Reading. On Tuesday the board voted to adopt a version of what Peabody approved in the past week.
“In Peabody, citizens who are going out in public and can’t maintain that 6-foot distance from someone else do wear face coverings and employees also wear face coverings. We’re all in agreement about ordering the face coverings but we are going to finalize the language at our meeting this Friday.”
The covid-19 updates continued.
Town Manager Bob LeLacheur said Reading has ordered masks to distribute to older members of the community and those with pre-existing conditions. While he wouldn’t say how many he’s ordered, he did say the first 10,000 should have arrived by now but have apparently been held up.
LeLacheur also said he’s in conversations with a major national organization about establishing a “Reading Fund” that would help residents who need assistance.
Veterans’ Service Officer Kevin Bohmiller said the Reading Food pantry was well stocked and well funded. But he added that if the food pantry was overwhelmed the town received permission to move to the RMHS Fieldhouse.
As for Memorial Day, Bohmiller said, “veterans will not be forgotten this year. It will look different and I’ve been speaking with Bob [LeLacheur] on how we want to do things. Hopefully next week we’ll have some guidance from the state.”
As for summer plans, Bohmiller said Reading Recreation Administrator Genevieve Fiorente was on a call with several hundred other recreation directors Tuesday. “They’re just all holding their breath,” said Bohmiller. “Once [state] guidance is out, Gene and her crew will be ready to adjust accordingly.”
