READING - The Reading Public Library keeps on cranking out new programming and special events needed to keep patrons of all ages busy during the summer season.
Library Director Amy Lannon and staffers have labored behind the scenes to churn out a steady schedule of in-person and virtual events to keep citizens engaged, and this week, library officials are drawing attention to a couple of service updates worth noting, including:
Re-charge your reading list on 6/30
Let's heat up your reading with Summer Sizzlers: BookTalks & Mocktails! The literary and social event of the year, Summer Sizzlers are speedy book reviews presented by some of your favorite library staff. Building your summer TBR (ToBeRead) list is thirsty work—bring your wallet to enjoy cash bar mocktails, courtesy of the Friends of the Library. Summer Sizzlers is a special event that takes place Friday evening when the Library is typically closed.
Doors open at 6:30pm, bring your friends and arrive early for the best seating. Summer Sizzlers is brought to you through the generosity of the Friends of the Reading Public Library.
A discussion perfect for fans of RPL's Great Decisions series, 7/11
The library welcomes columnist and author Brian T. Watson for a thought-provoking presentation and discussion of his recent book Headed Into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We'll Face. If you loved RPL's Great Decisions group you won't want to miss this event. Describing our current society and the immense challenges we face, Watson assesses whether or not we are likely to meaningfully address these problems. This is a comprehensive, big-picture, dot-connecting analysis of society. Book sale and signing to follow. No registration required.
Just for teens! DIY Comics & Zines, 7/12
Join Creative Arts for a fun comic and zine activity! Teens will write, illustrate, and construct their own mini comic or zine.This class is great for teens who love comics and graphic novels. Teens do NOT need to draw well. They just need an imagination and a willingness to learn! During this program teens will spend time brainstorming character and story ideas, as well as exploring different ways to make mini comics. Such as a one-page folded books and small multi-page stapled books. Multiple copies of the comics can be made and shared with friends and families. Registration is required. This program is generously funded by The Friends of the Reading Public Library.
Join our Music Therapy Group for Adults
This series is designed for individuals with disabilities, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD). This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Reading Public Library. Registration is required.
• Mondays, June 26-August 28
Grades 1-5: 2-2:45 pm | Grades 6-12: 3-3:45 pm | Ages 22+: 4-4:45 pm
This program is part of the Reading Public Library's summer reading initiative “Find Your Voice,” and is sponsored by the Friends of the Reading Public Library, the Massachusetts Library System, the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners, and the Boston Bruins.
Upcoming RPL Events
Summer Sizzlers: Booktalks & Mocktails
7:00pm - 8:30pm Friday, June 30, 2023
Find Your Melody: Music Therapy Group for Kids with Roman Music Therapy (Grades 1-5)
2:00pm - 2:45pm Monday, July 3, 2023
Find Your Melody: Music Therapy Group for Teens with Roman Music Therapy (Grades 6-12)
3:00pm - 3:45pm Monday, July 3, 2023
Find Your Melody: Music Therapy Group for Adults with Roman Music Therapy
4:00pm - 4:45pm Monday, July 3, 2023
Independence Day Library Closed
All Day, Tuesday, July 4, 2023
Stuffie Storytime (all ages)
6:30pm - 7:00pm Thursday, July 6, 2023
Find Your Fun: Bubbles & Chalk
10:00am - 10:40am Friday, July 7, 2023
Genealogy One-on-One: Private Research Appointment
10:00am - 11:00am Friday, July 7, 2023
Find Your Melody: Music Therapy Group for Kids with Roman Music Therapy (Grades 1-5)
2:00pm - 2:45pm Monday, July 10, 2023
Find Your Melody: Music Therapy Group for Teens with Roman Music Therapy (Grades 6-12)
3:00pm - 3:45pm Monday, July 10, 2023
Find Your Melody: Music Therapy Group for Adults with Roman Music Therapy
4:00pm - 4:45pm Monday, July 10, 2023
Board of Library Trustees meeting
7:00pm - 9:00pm Monday, July 10, 2023
Find Your Structure (Entering Grades 1-6)
3:00pm - 3:30pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Terrific Tuesdays
4:00pm - 4:45pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023
LAB: Lendo Aprendendo Brincando
4:30pm - 5:15pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Headed into the Abyss: The Story of Our Time, and the Future We'll Face with Brian T. Watson
7:00pm - 9:00pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023
We're happy to help.
For problems with your library account, email: rdgcirc@noblenet.org
For questions about access to online resources, email: rdgref@
Have a comment or suggestion for this newsletter? email: rdgadmin@
noblenet.org. You can also call us at 781-944-0840 or text to 781-705-7117
