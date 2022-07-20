READING – When Reading posted a Re- quest for Proposal last month for the “lease of space for Town Senior Center,” there was no way to know who, if anyone, would take the bait.
But in a potential best-case scenario, a Reading need might just be combined with a longtime town frustration as the owner of the Walgreens building expressed interest in leasing its vacant property in the center of downtown, officially 17 Harnden Street.
““In my short time here, I had heard the fact this building is a major concern for the community, the fact that it’s vacant,” said Town Manager Fidel Maltez at Tuesday’s Select Board meeting. “It appears to be an eye sore. It appears to raise a lot of ques- tions for residents as to why this very criti- cal piece of real estate in Reading downtown is vacant. It comes up on a routine basis.”
Depending on who you talk to, the build- ing has been a frustrating waste of space since it closed its doors unexpectedly in June of 2014. A Brew Pub? Sure. A Cultural Center. Absolutely. Ideas have flowed over the years but nothing ever changed.
Town officials have been open about the
source of the problem and their frustration. In a January, 2021 story in the Chronicle, Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios ex-
plained.
“It’s a dot on a spread sheet for a big
company like Walgreens,” said Delios. “It’s of no consequence. Bob [LeLacheur] has reached out to them personally when this whole thing started, however many years ago, and they said we don’t even know where Reading, Massachusetts is.”
The road to the potential use of the Wal- greens building started in April at Town Meeting where an instructional motion was passed directing the Town Manager and the Select Board to pursue temporary lease op- tions for relocation of the senior center.
At the May 31 Select Board meeting the issue was raised again and the board di- rected Maltez to go ahead with the Request for Proposal (RFP). The RFP was posted June 2 and was due earlier this month. The RFP was advertised on the state’s Central Register website along with the town web- site. The Central Register is essentially the clearing house for all procurement documents.
At the deadline, “we opened the responses and we only received one re- sponse and it was from the owners of the building,” said Maltez.
While it’s commonly re- ferred to as the Walgreens building, it’s actually owned by BH Waltham II LLC of Lexington and its manager, Robert Parsekian, submitted the RFP proposal. Walgreens leases the building.
The Walgreens building is 14,150 square feet, more than twice the size of the 6,000 square foot Senior Center a few steps away on Pleasant Street.
“This is a really interest- ing site,” said board chair Mark Dockser. “The loca- tion can’t be beat.”
“I think it was nice to get one proposal,” said Carlo Bacci. “I’m glad we got a response from this property owner.”
“I think it’s a very inter-
esting proposal,” said Karen Herrick.
Interesting, but also something else to Maltez.
“It’s also scary,” said Maltez. “It’s a big financial decision for the town. It is a great opportunity but we weigh it next to the finan- cial obligations we have in town. There’s the Killam School that’s coming down the pike. While we were ex- cited, we were a little bit scared about what are the town’s financial obliga- tions.”
Tuesday’s Select Board packet contained some of the financial terms along with a diagram of the in- side of the building, which is valued at $4,121,000 ac- cording to the town’s web- site.
BH Waltham II LLC and Parsekian are asking for monthly rent of $18,000. In 2031 that figure would jump to $36,000 a month. Aside from the cost, there’s an
issue with the timing.
As Dockser explained early in the meeting, the Reading Center for Active Living Committee (Re- Calc) will soon send out a town-wide survey to gauge interest in a new Senior/Community Center. The town is also working with UMass-Boston’s Gerontology Institute on what a new center would look like. Do Reading resi- dents want a pool in the new Senior Center? If yes, then the Walgreens build- ingisabadfit.Theneedto respond to the RFP doesn’t line up with a lot of the work being done by ReCalc
and its consultant.
The financial part of the
discussion was held in exec- utive session so for the time being the future is un- known. But for the first time in many years, there’s hope for that vacant prop- erty in our downtown we call the Walgreens building.
