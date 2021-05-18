READING - Schools Superintendent Dr. John Doherty confirmed that several major COVID-19 protocols like outdoor mask mandates will be suspended per the latest executive orders issued by Mass. Governor Charles Baker.
In a brief message to the community issued this morning, Doherty explained that beginning this afternoon, Reading’s school children will no longer be required to wear masks while outdoors.
In an odd tweak to that new policy that doesn’t apply to adults in the community, the superintendent further elaborated that the mask order for children is null-and-void even in circumstances where students are unable to maintain a proper social distance from one another.
Contact tracing protocols will also apparently be amended to ignore circumstances where students were potentially exposed to COVID-19 after playing within close proximity to others while outdoors.
“Effective May 18, this guidance update applies to recess, physical education, youth sports, and outdoor learning environments. Adults must continue to wear masks outdoors if distancing cannot be maintained. At this time, adults and students must continue to wear masks indoors,” the superintendent explained.
“After consultation with the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, it has been determined that close contacts who were exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual while outdoors at recess do not have to quarantine,” he also elaborated in his “Pathways” blog post today.
The revised rules were outlined by Doherty after the governor on Monday announced plans to reopen the state entirely by the end of this month and end all COVID-19-related emergency orders by the middle of June.
According to Baker, he decided to loosen the state’s COVID-19 rules in regards to outdoor masking and a handful of other cleaning and safety protocols after consulting with public health authorities from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
As Doherty explained in his latest message to the community, it will take some time for school and state athletics officials to fully respond to the loosening of pandemic prevention mandates. As such, pre-existing mask and distancing orders regarding high school athletics - which are governed by the Mass. Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) - will remain in effect for the time being.
“All High School sports will continue to follow the mask and physical distancing procedures until the MIAA issues new guidelines,” the superintendent said. “As we get closer to end of the year events (i.e. graduation, proms, promotion ceremonies), we will issue further guidelines. Please know that the health and safety of staff and students is our top priority.”
Also attached to Doherty’s latest message to the community were excerpts from a question-and-answer sheet prepared by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). Excerpts from that DESE document, which also clarifies the changes to COVID-19 prevention protocols, is as follows:
“Do students have to wear masks while outdoors?
On May 17th, 2021, after consultation with the MA COVID Command Center’s Medical Advisory Board, the Governor announced that given the low rate of outdoor transmission of COVID-19, students no longer have to wear masks when outdoors, even if distance cannot be maintained. Effective May 18, this guidance update applies to recess, physical education, youth sports, and outdoor learning environments. Adults must continue to wear masks outdoors if distancing cannot be maintained. At this time, adults and students must continue to wear masks indoors.
After consultation with the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, it has been determined that close contacts who were exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual while outdoors at recess do not have to quarantine. DESE will issue an updated Protocols to Responding to COVID-19 Scenarios document accordingly.
Are students allowed to share objects (classroom materials or art supplies?)
On May 17th, 2021, after consultation with the MA COVID Command Center’s Medical Advisory Board, the Governor announced that given the low likelihood of surface transmission of COVID-19, schools no longer have to avoid sharing objects. This includes classroom materials, items for physical education, or art supplies. Shared objects no longer have to be cleaned or disinfected between use and should follow the updated cleaning guidance outlined below.
How frequently do schools have to clean spaces or surfaces?
Based on CDC guidance and updated information on the low likelihood of surface transmission, schools now only need to clean high touch surfaces (door handles, bus seats, drinking fountains) and shared objects within the school and on school transport vehicles once a day, excluding certain circumstances.[1] If schools are located in an area of high transmission of COVID-19, then they may consider cleaning more frequently, or cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects once a day. Similarly, for areas where masks are not worn (i.e., lunch areas), schools may consider cleaning surfaces between use. If a surface or object is visibly soiled, it should be immediately cleaned. If someone in the school in the past 24 hours has confirmed to have COVID-19, the spaces (i.e., classroom, bus and lunch area) they were in should be cleaned and disinfected. If disinfecting, ensure safe and correct use and storage of cleaning products, including storing products securely away from children.
Will the gathering limits for school events with outside participants change this spring?
In alignment with state guidance, the gathering limits for school events with outside participants will be lifted starting May 29, 2021. The other health and safety measures, such as masking, distancing, and other protocols, outlined in DESE’s Supplemental Guidance for Student Groups and School Events for School Year 2020-2021(download) will still apply.
As the weather grows warmer, can schools and classrooms use air conditioning?
Schools should continue to maximize ventilation and air exchanges in schools and classrooms, even in warmer weather. Schools should target 4-6 air exchanges per hour through any combination of ventilation and filtration by keeping doors open, using portable air purifiers, and/or keeping windows cracked open one or two inches.
For schools with centralized systems or in-room unit ventilators, they should continue to have those units bring in as much fresh air as possible into the classrooms and increase the level of filtration in the system. Keeping windows open a few inches and doors open for cross-ventilation or using portable air cleaners with HEPA filters are good strategies.
If individual window air conditioning is used, schools should be mindful that many individual AC units often only recirculate air; they may not provide any ventilation, they may only have low levels of filtration. These AC units can be used but they are not a substitute for achieving the recommended 4-6 air exchanges per hour. Fans may also be used in windows (e.g., facing outwards to facilitate ventilation). Fans should not blow directly on or towards individuals.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.