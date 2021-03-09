READING -- More than an hour into the latest discussion of the Auburn Street water tower Monday, Ryan Pervical made one thing clear to those participating in the Community Planning and Development Commission meeting.
“There will be no cell tower going up in this area, period,” said Percival, Reading’s Town Engineer. “Nothing will be permanent on the site except the water tank.”
For Larry Hayes, Mike Lacey, Jackie McCarthy, Mark Delaney, Dana and Colleen Forbes and others who live in the shadow of the water tower, it wasn’t the first time they heard those words. But this was the CPDC, the start of the formal Site Plan Review process to replace the water tower, which has been a fixture on the site since 1953. Neighbors had made it clear in recent months that they didn’t trust the town. Percival’s statement was at least reassuring.
But while the residents were being told this was the start of the process, much of the discussion centered on what’s already been decided.
Percival, along with Michael Warner of Weston & Sampson, detailed what’s already in the works. That includes:
The town will build a temporary mono-pole roughly 120-feet tall to hold Reading’s public safety equipment during construction. It will have a solid foundation and following construction of the new water tower, the pole will come down.
Cell on Wheels or COWs, will not be used on the site to temporarily hold the public safety equipment because they take up too much space and cannot hold up against high winds.
The three cell carriers currently on the water tower will have to find their own solution to a temporary site for their equipment while work is being done. Last year the town discussed building a cell tower on the site, in addition to the water tower. That led to a firestorm of protest from residents.
Because of lead contamination in the soil, the town plans to move the fence that runs parallel to Beacon Street approximately 15-20 feet closer to Beacon. That would leave the contaminated soil inside the fence. The other option is to remove trees and then remove the top 12 inches of dirt, which is where the lead was found.
Several residents asked Percival why the town can’t just dig up the contaminated soil around the trees and leave the fence where it is. Percival said by digging the soil out, the trees would be damaged and die.
Percival repeatedly said his goal was to take down as few trees as possible during construction and to replace them when finished. He estimated 8-10 trees would have to come down during construction. He assured residents that the town Tree Warden would work with them to pick the right types of replacement trees.
The idea of a “pocket park” along Beacon Street was mentioned by CPDC member Pamela Adrian.
The type of tank appears set as well, and Percival called the new style “the Cadillac of tanks.” It has a concrete base with a cobalt blue water tank on top that will hold 750,000 gallons, same as the current tank. Like the current tank, it will stand approximately 115-feet tall. Residents asked for color choices and Percival said other colors were possible but at a “substantial cost” to the town.
After hearing what has already been planned, Delaney asked why neighbors hadn’t been brought into the process until Monday night.
“[The plan] says this replacement will be aesthetically more pleasing for the surrounding neighborhood,” said the Beacon Street resident and unofficial leader of the neighborhood group along with his wife Jackie. “I don’t know who made that decision but I can tell you, for me, it’s a lot uglier than what we have now.
“What I’m disappointed in, is that decisions are being made on a tank that’s in the middle of our neighborhood yet our neighborhood hasn’t been invited until tonight to even one conversation about what options are available for the replacement of the tank.”
Jennifer Lachmayr asked if there were other options and had the tank gone out for bid? Percival said it hadn’t gone out for bid yet. Percival and Warner both stressed the value of the proposed tank which would require little long-term maintenance.
“You’ll get a lot more life out of the tank and avoid the headaches,” said Warner.
The subject of cost didn’t come up until Select Board member Carlo Bacci asked Percival. The $4.6 million price tag, first stated in 2018, is still the working number although much remains up in the air. Numerous time frames have been stated for the project, with one including a July 2021 start and an October 2023 finish. Percival said it was more likely the project would take a year.
After more than two hours, the CPDC closed the public hearing and will pick it up again March 8 at 8:30 p.m.
The CPDC’s night ended with another discussion of the ongoing effort to improve the traffic flow at Bagel World. CPDC chair Weston said the problem was “the curse of a good business.”
The changes proposed by Bagel World focus on adding a second drive-thru lane. That extra lane would turn the existing 200 feet of drive-thru space into 380 feet. According to a Traffic Impact Assessment done by Amos Engineering, that extra space for cars lining up to order would keep traffic from backing onto Main Street. The primary downside to the plan is the reduction of on-site parking from 43 spaces to 28. Most of the reduction would come from the addition of a third pass-thru lane at the back of the property.
CPDC members agreed that creating the perfect solution was a near impossible task. The latest diagram of proposed traffic flow is available on the CPDC page on the town website. After a discussion and the suggestion of a number of tweaks to the plan, they’ll return to the CPDC meeting March 8 to talk again.
