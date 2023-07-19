READING – In a sudden change of plans, Pam Daskalakis won’t be running the Journey for Sight 5k Thursday night.
That’s because on Tuesday night at Town Hall, Daskalakis was selected to fill the vacancy on the Reading Municipal Light Board of Commissioners. Their first meeting is Thursday night.
The one item on the agenda of a rare joint meeting of the Select Board and the RMLD Board of Commissioners was filling the vacancy left when John Stempeck stepped down. The five-member Board of Commissioners needed a replacement and four candidates applied, including Daskalakis. The others were Phil Courcy, Ray Porter, and David Zeek.
If Daskalakis sounds familiar it’s because she ran for the board in 2022. In a close race with two openings, she finished third to Dave Talbot and Phil Pacino. The two winners were both in Daskalakis’ corner Tuesday night, along with current member Marlena Bita. Bob Coulter supported Courcy.
In the first vote, Daskalakis received 5 votes, Courcy 2, Zeek 1, with one abstention. In a procedural final vote, Daskalakis got the support of 8 voters with one abstention.
“I’m excited,” said Daskalakis, who will serve in a temporary role until next April’s town elections. “I’ve been interested in this role for some time. Obviously, I ran back in 2022 and was really energized by that campaign and have been watching what the board has been doing and I’m excited to contribute. I was going to run the Reading 5k but it looks like I’ll be at a meeting instead. But that’s okay.”
A 10-year Reading resident, Daskalakis is in her third term as a Town Meeting member. Her day job is as a Chief Supply Chain Officer in Boston with 22 years of experience.
In many ways the joint meeting was a collision of styles. The Select Board policy is to discuss an issue at one meeting, then vote at the next. RMLD’s process, however, is designed so everything happens in one night and out in the open.
In addition, when the Select Board appoints volunteers to a committee, the names and resumes of the applicants are posted ahead of time. Tuesday night, no one outside the room had any idea who the applicants for the vacancy were. Part of the reason given was because the deadline for applying for the position was Monday at 5:30 p.m. But given that the RMLD’s Board of Commissioners fills an important role, one that is subject to a town-wide election every April, the night provided a few awkward moments.
“What we’ve done in the past is discuss at one meeting and then vote at the next,” said Select Board member Chris Haley. “I don’t know why we’re deviating from that in this instance, because this is one of the more important votes. This isn’t the run-of-the-mill, this is like bypassing 20,000 people voting for somebody in the blink of an eye.”
But others disagreed.
“We need to get this appointment done tonight,” said Pacino.
Haley was the lone abstention during both votes.
“All four candidates, and this is the third or fourth time I’ve done this, all the candidates have been outstanding and this is no exception,” said Pacino, the board’s chair, prior to the vote. “But I come back to one person in particular, and that’s Pam D. I feel she’d be the best fit from the procurement standpoint here and I’m intending to vote for Pam.”
With the RMLD business concluded, the Select Board got to work on its agenda.
RMHS alum Autumn Hendrickson was before the board talking about her efforts to write a series of books on Reading and North Reading individuals who participated in World War II. In a 30-minute presentation she described her recent trip to the National Archives in St. Louis to look for information. She impressed the entire board with her enthusiasm and knowledge.
“If anyone’s watching, this kid is unbelievable,” said Carlo Bacci of the soon-to-be Endicott College senior.
The board also discussed the creation of a Charter Review Committee. Section 4.13 of the Reading Charter requires the town to form a committee to review the charter every 10 years. That committee can propose any changes to the Charter as can any resident. The process has already started to select the nine-member committee and there’s a Sept. 16 deadline for its creation.
The committee is composed of the town moderator, a Select Board member or designee, a member or designee of the School Committee, a member or designee of the Board of Library Trustees, a member or designee of the RMLD Board of Commissioners, a member of the Bylaw Committee, and three Town Meeting members appointed by the Moderator.
During the last Charter Review, the committee met 25 times.
Tired of running into unexpected road closures and detours? The town unveiled its Road Resurfacing Construction Update page, located on the town website. Using the tool on the Public Works page, residents can find construction sites and see details on the work.
There are many details still to be worked out, including how often the site would be updated and where it could be better located on the site. Currently Town Engineer Ryan Percival is a staff of one, making it near impossible to update the site more than once a month.
The goal is to “update it as often and quickly as we can,” said Percival.
But with staffing shortages and other challenges, such as communication with National Grid, quick updates might be slow to come at first.
During the Town Manager update, Fidel Maltez said the construction of the Auburn Street Water Tower was on schedule and could be completed by October. The cell equipment, including Verizon, would then be returning to the tower … Maltez said Meadow Brook has withdrawn its request to have liquor service at the pool. Meadow Brook was expected to appear before the board Aug. 1 with the request to alter its liquor license … and speaking of the Aug. 1 meeting, never mind. With a 5-0 vote the board decided to cancel that meeting and move those agenda items to its Aug. 22 meeting.
