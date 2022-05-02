READING - Two weeks ago the Parking Advisory and Recommendations Committee appeared before the Select Board to present its recommendations for how to improve Reading’s downtown parking regulations, and this Tuesday that hearing is expected to continue.
Among the proposed changes, PARC is expected to recommend modifications that would increase on-street employee parking by 91.9% and increase on-street two-hour public parking by 14.2% in the downtown area. The changes would also create 25 new residential spaces on High Street and Sanborn Street, though with other residential spots being converted to two-hour spaces elsewhere the area would see a net loss of 5.8%. The committee is also expected to recommend the resident only and employee parking permits be priced at $25 each, a significant reduction from their current price
levels.
A comprehensive list of recommendations can be found on the town’s website, and the Select Board’s meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in the Select Board Meeting Room. The public hearing can also be streamed via Zoom and RCTV.
RMLD to interview interim GM candidates
Tuesday night the RMLD Board of Commissioners are scheduled to conduct interviews with three finalists for the RMLD’s interim/acting general manager position. The finalists are Greg Phipps, Hamid Jaffari and Wendy Markiewicz, and each candidate will be interviewed for one hour during Tuesday’s meeting, during which each RMLD commissioner will have 10 minutes to ask questions. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in executive session and the interviews will take place after the board returns to regular session shortly afterwards. The interviews will also be broadcast on RCTV and YouTube in addition to over Zoom.
COVID positivity rate above average
Recently the CDC designated Middlesex County as “medium community level” for COVID-19, making the county one of three in Massachusetts to receive the designation indicating an elevated spread of the coronavirus and an uptick in the number of inpatient beds occupied in local health facilities.
While Reading has not provided updated case numbers since the week of April 14-21, the state indicates that the town’s positivity rate is up from earlier this spring. As of April 28 state Department of Public Health data indicates that Reading had a 6.4% positivity rate, which is higher than the state average of 4.39%.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Town Meeting, 7:30 p.m., RMHS, Performing Arts Center.
Tuesday:
RMLD Board of Commissioners, 5:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
Trails Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Town Meeting, 7:30 p.m., RMHS, Performing Arts Center.
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
