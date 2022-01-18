By MAC CERULLO
READING - While Reading is continuing to see huge numbers of new COVID-19 cases, the trendline finally appears to be plateauing as the town recorded a slightly lower number of new cases last week than the prior week.
In the most recent report published last Thursday, Reading had 350 active cases, all new from the prior week. That brought Reading’s total to 4,081 since the pandemic began, and the town also recorded 371 recoveries, making the total recovery count 3,665.
There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 50, and 16 cases have been transferred to other jurisdictions since the pandemic began.
---
Indoor mask mandate
Due to the current COVID-19 case numbers in the area, the Reading Board of Health recently voted to implement an indoor mask mandate for all indoor public spaces in town. That includes the hallways and common areas of multi-unit homes and apartment complexes, gyms and fitness centers (even while working out) and in restaurants when not actively eating or drinking.
In addition, the Pleasant Street Center will also be closed through Friday, Jan. 21, while the current surge continues. The van will continue to operate for shopping and medical appointments, but the building itself will not be available over the next two weeks.
---
Parking and compost stickers
This year’s 2022 Resident Parking and Compost Access stickers are now available for sale at the Reading Police Department and online. One sticker allowing a specific vehicle parking in resident and commuter permit parking spaces and access to the Compost Center is $150, and one additional parking pass for the same family will be $25. In addition, there are also stickers allowing access to the Compost Center only for $25, and $15 for residents aged 65 and over.
Those interested in buying a pass in person should visit the police station’s administrative office on the second floor on Monday through Thursday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Stickers won’t be available at the dispatch window, and only exact cash or check payment is accepted.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Select Board, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
Town Forest Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
RMLD Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom and RCTV.
Thursday:
RMHS School Council, 4 p.m., RMHS, School Library.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.