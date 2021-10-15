READING – The School Committee last night honored Amy Hussey, a visual arts specialist at Killam who has also worked at Joshua Eaton. She has been named as the state’s 2021 Art Education Association’s elementary school Educator of the Year.
“This is a tremendous honor and recognition for Amy, Killam Elementary, Joshua Eaton Elementary, and our larger Reading community,” announced Superintendent of Schools Tom Milaschewski during the recognition for the award and congratulatory sentiments issued by the School Committee.
Milaschewski included the following information to the School Committee:
“Amy earned this recognition through her strong instructional practices, her deep commitment to all students, and her dedicated leadership at both the school and district level. Killam Elementary Principal Sarah Leveque shared that ‘Amy embraces the commitment to supporting all students, recognizing how art education is an outlet for learners to show who they are across various mediums. Amy’s greatest asset is her ability to connect with students. She has a warm and positive way when she interacts with children. She is an advocate for her students, someone who thinks beyond the typical school walls, offering creative solutions for how to best support her students. Beyond providing an outstanding arts education to the students, she is a mentor, providing individualized attention to our students who benefit the most from a consistent, positive relationship and role model within the school.’”
“As you know, our students, staff, and families are fortunate to have so many tremendous educators across our district. We feel proud that Amy, who exemplifies what it means to be an RPS educator in so many ways, has received this prestigious award. Congratulations, Amy”, Milaschewski added.
