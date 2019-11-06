READING - As part of its ongoing 125th anniversary festivities, Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) held a special birthday celebration during its October 24th Open House. On behalf of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, Minority Leader and RMLD customer Bradley Jones presented General Manager Coleen O’Brien and the RMLD Board of Commissioners with a Resolution congratulating the RMLD on the 125th anniversary of its establishment. Attendees blew out symbolic candles and enjoyed mini cupcakes. The 125th anniversary themed high school art contest artwork was on display as well as a presentation of historical electric meters, which highlighted the progression of that technology over the years.
RMLD was established on May 21, 1894 by a unanimous vote of Special Town Meeting voters in Reading. Electric service was extended to Lynnfield Center, North Reading, and Wilmington in 1909, 1910, and 1911 respectively. In 1895, RMLD’s new steam generating station powered 123 street arc lamps and 1,550 incandescent lamps in 81 homes. Today, RMLD distributes electricity to over 29,000 homes and businesses in four local communities of over 68,000 residents.
After 125 years, RMLD is proud to emulate the same values it has held since its establishment in 1894: to provide safe, reliable, and affordable electricity with a focus on customer service and community.
Materials recognizing the milestone anniversary including a historical video, timeline, and the contents of a 1929 ad campaign are available at https://www.rmld.com/home/pages/rmld-celebrates-125-years.
About Reading Municipal Light Department: Established in 1894, Reading Municipal Light Department is a municipal electric utility serving over 68,000 residents in the towns of Reading, North Reading, Wilmington, and Lynnfield Center. RMLD has over 29,000 meter connections within its service territory.
