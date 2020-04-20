To the Reading Community, Lindsey is a star student, talented athlete, and to the Reading students she’s a kind friend to all. Her teammates would describe her as an encouraging captain and inspiring teammate to play with. Her coaches and teammates have noticed her constant development and have chosen her to lead both teams this season. She’s been recognized as a student who goes above and beyond to make sure her teammates and classmates are enjoying their time together.
Next fall, Lindsey plans to attend Providence College in Rhode Island. Although she's going in undecided, she hopes to be involved in the business program. Her acceptance to this school is a direct result of her hard work ethic and constant determination to understand her classes material.
This year Lindsey was made captain of both the girls winter hockey varsity team and the girls, voted on by both her coaches and teammates. Last year, Lindsey and her softball team won the middlesex league title, something her and the other girls will always remember and continue to use for determination for the following season. The title of captain shows how many extra hours Lindsey puts into her athletics and how her teammates and coaches recognize a talented leader among the others, helping the team win and stay motivated. Her final and most recent season on the hockey team has been her favorite because she’s been able to share it with her younger sister, especially because they play alongside each other on defense.
On her most exciting moment from high school, Lindsey says it was “being able to play on the same hockey team as my sister for one year. It made it even better that we played on the ice together at the same time because we were defense partners.”
When reflecting on her most memorable moments from high school, the results vary from the different years she’s spent at RMHS. She’ll always remember the close bonds she’s been able to form over the past years, and how her switch from Austin Prep to RMHS her sophomore year proves confidently to be the best decision to have been made.
“All of the amazing friendships that I made and getting to know lots of great people. I will never forget about all of the fun student sections and all of the fun things our grade did together. I will also never forget that I left AP after my freshman year and came back to Reading, and I am extremely happy about that decision because it allowed me to have a great three years at RMHS,” Lindsey shares.
Over the past years Lindsey has consistently challenged herself through her academics and study habits by taking rigorous advanced placement and honors classes. This year she’s enrolled in AP government, AP environmental science, honors film and lit/ philosophy, SCP physics, SCP intro to calc, and WW2. To commemorate all her hard work in her classes, Lindsey has been inducted into the Reading chapter of the National Honor Society. Lindsey secures her spot in NHS by having a high GPA, many volunteer hours, and different leadership roles, such as being involved with two clubs and being a captain of two sports teams.
When she’s not volunteering, studying, working or practicing sports, Lindsey enjoys spending time with her friends and family. Lindsey works at Richardsons at Jordan's Furniture, enabling her to make new friends with the other people who work there. Lindseys is also a part of multiple clubs at the school, such as Samantha's Harvest and Leo Club. Through these clubs she gets to participate in their events around reading. Lindsey shows her love for skating by also spending her time in the winter volunteering at Special Skates.
“I strongly believe in giving back and helping out your own community. I volunteer at Special Skates because I want to help those kids get to feel how I feel when I am skating,” Lindsey shares.
Some of her favorites include The Bruins and forward Bruin’s hockey player, Patrice Bergeron. Lindsey also loves the show All American, actress Blake Lively, the restaurant Porto, and steak and ice cream. A quote that resonates deeply with Lindsey and showcases her worth ethic is: “Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.”
In her free time she could be seen spending quality time with family and friends, being active by playing hockey and softball, and going to the beach.
As her time at RMHS comes to an end, Lindsey reflects on those she feels have made the biggest impact not only academically, but personally as well. She recognizes her parents and sister for always being there and encouraging her to be the best version of herself, as well as her supportive friendships she’s made over the years.
Lindsay also shares that Ms. Theissen, her Algebra 2 teacher her junior year, was one of the most impactful teachers she’s had because of her dedication and determination to help her better understand the subject.
A quote that Lindsey feels sums up her high school experience would be: “Things turn out best for the people who make the best out of the way things turn out.” This helps to show her constant positive outlook on not only high school but life as well.
“Mrs. Theissen has really made an impact on my learning. Math has probably always been my worst subject in school. She was my Algebra 2 teacher junior year and she was able to help me get through the tough material. With her help, she made math much easier even though it was a very difficult year in math,” Lindsey shares.
“Lindsey is a tireless worker and her work ethic is unparalleled by most students. She is dedicated to her personal and professional growth. I can count many, many times in which we met for extra-help and she did not leave until she fully understood. She does not quit!” Mrs. Theissen shares.
“My mom, dad, and my sister are always supportive through everything. My parents have always taught me the right things. Both of them have always been encouraging throughout my life. I also want to thank my friends for being there for me through everything. We have all developed such a close bond and do everything together,” Lindsey shares.
Lindsey resides at 38 Sturges rd with her parents Tim and Julie, and younger sister, Cara Joyce (15).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.