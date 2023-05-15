READING - The Friends of Reading Public Library is sponsoring an event where drag queens and kings will read to children.
The organization Drag, Kings, Queens, and Friends will be at Reading Public Library for storytime from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 20.
According to the Town of Reading website the storytime “captures the imagination of gender fluidity in childhood and gives kids positive and unabashedly queer role models”.
For those wishing to take part, email rdghild@noblenet.org with the number of adults and children who would like to attend in order to register.
The event will take place in Community Room A & B.
- - -
Bird Meetup
Reading Public Library will be offering a meetup opportunity for bird lovers on May 22.
The meetup which according to the Town of Reading website is held every other month will be led by Dave Williams. According to the website, all knowledge levels are welcome and the meetings are informal. The meetup will not take place if fewer than five people register, but as of now is expected to take place from 2-3 p.m. in Community Room A & B.
- - -
School Committee Counsel Recommendation Subcommittee
The School Committee Counsel Recommendation Subcommittee will have two executive session meetings this week. They will first meet on May 17 to interview the third and fourth legal counsel applicant(s) and then “debrief” the aforementioned interviews. During the second meeting set to take place on May 19, they will interview the fifth and sixth legal counsel applicant(s) and “debrief” both. They will also have a “detailed discussion on six candidate legal counsel firms plus current representation and vote on selection of up to three or four finalist firms”.
Both meetings will take place in the superintendent conference room at Reading Memorial High School at 8 a.m.
Pleasant Street Center Book Group
The Pleasant Street Center Book Group will meet on May 17 to discuss their book for the month: “The Half of It” by Juliette Fay. The group will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Pleasant Street Center and is described as “casual” by the Town of Reading website.
The meeting does not require registration and copies of the book can be found at the Reading Public Library and the Pleasant Street Center according to the town website.
- - -
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
May 16:
• School Council, 5:30 p.m., Conference Room, Walter S. Parker Middle School;
May 17:
• School Committee Counsel Recommendation Subcommittee-Open Session, 7:55 a.m., Superintendent Conference Room,
• Memorial High School School Committee Counsel, Recommendation Subcommittee-Executive Session, 8:00 a.m.,
Superintendent Conference Room, Memorial High School;
• Killam School Building Committee, 9 a.m., Select Board Meeting Room, Town Hall;
• Historic District Commission, 7 p.m., Conference Room, Town Hall.
May 19:
• School Committee Counsel Recommendation Subcommittee-Open Session, 7:55 a.m., Superintendent Conference Room, Reading Memorial High School;
• School Committee Counsel Recommendation Subcommittee-Executive Session, 8:00 a.m., Superintendent Conference Room, Reading Memorial High School.
