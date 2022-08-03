READING – A lot has changed since the Council on Aging met in June.
The 10-member committee tasked with speaking for the town’s growing senior population has two new associate members, former Select Board candidate Nancy Tawadros and Rosemarie Debenedetto, a Reading resident since 1977 and a recent outspoken senior at Reading ARPA and Select Board meetings.
The committee also has a member about to celebrate a milestone birthday. Ordinarily this might not be news. But when it’s Sandy Hoyt turning 100 it deserves attention.
The biggest item came last month when it was learned the owner of the vacant Walgreens building in downtown suddenly had interest in allowing the town to move the Senior Center to its location.
In short, there was a lot to talk about Tuesday.
Select Board member Karen Herrick got the meeting started by updating the Council members on the news that the owners of the vacant Walgreens building responded to a Request For Proposal (RFP) on the leasing of space for a new Senior Center.
“That would give the town a lot of space to work with,” said Herrick of Walgreens, which at almost 15,000 square feet is more than double the size of the current Senior Center. “I think the general opinion of the Select Board is that they like the location, they like the space, and it could be a suitable opportunity and something we could act on in the short term.”
Elder and Human Services Administrator Amy O’Brien, who heard about the possibility of Walgreens from her 84-year-old dad and 85-year-old uncle, said wherever the talks lead, it was a good thing for the town.
“I’m so happy that the discussion is happening and that they seem to be moving forward on it,” said O’Brien. “People are talking about it. There’s definitely more of a buzz.”
But despite her position, O’Brien wants to leave the Walgreens discussion to others in town.
“I want to stay as neutral as possible,” said O’Brien. “I don’t want to seem as though I’m trying to convince someone to vote in any particular way.”
Chair Marilyn Shapleigh also wished to stay on the sidelines, but was happy that a discussion was taking place about a building that’s been empty in downtown since 2014.
“If nothing else, it’s got people really thinking it through and that’s progress,” said Shapleigh, who was again voted as chairperson of the Council.
“I think it’s worth exploring what the buildout would cost and sound proofing, and all that,” said Council secretary Nancy Ziemlak. “And I think the Select Board will continue to move forward.”
Not everyone embraced the idea, however.
“My personal opinion is that you’d be opening the window and throwing good money out the window,” said Debenedetto, after mentioning concerns about parking, high ceilings, rent, heating, and cooling. “If I had a vote, my vote would be no.”
As for Hoyt, the town will hold a ceremony at the Pleasant Street Center on Aug. 17 at 9:30 a.m. to celebrate Hoyt’s service to the town. She’s been a member of the Council on Aging since 1957 and was a member of the Select Board for four terms ending in 2002. The ceremony will include a proclamation by State Representative Rich Haggerty. And with an August birthday, Hoyt will also join the Pleasant Street Center’s monthly birthday party on Aug. 25.
Community Services Director Jenna Fiorente updated the Council on new spending for senior events thanks to the Select Board approval of using $900,000 in ARPA funds for elder services. It started with two trips, the first in October and a second in December.
“There will be fliers coming out momentarily,” said Fiorente. “We will be discounting those trips anywhere from 25 to 50 percent, depending on the trip. These trips will be discounted for seniors. This way the seniors who couldn’t afford it, they’ll be able to go. That’s amazing for us to be able to do that for them.”
She also said she’ll be in contact with the library to discuss Wellness Wednesdays, a six-week wellness series. The Memory Café is coming back on a shared basis with Stoneham. Six months will be in Reading, followed by six in Stoneham.
“There are a lot of great things coming forward,” said Fiorente. “We’re hitting the ground running with the ARPA funding.”
O’Brien said the new Senior Center Coordinator has been hired and he’ll start Aug. 15.
In addition to Shapleigh and Ziemlak’s positions, John Parsons was voted to another term as Council Vice Chair.
The current voting members of the Council on Aging are Parsons, Ziemlak, Shapleigh, Hoyt, Deborah Small, Sandra Shaffer, Karen Pinette, Karen Fotino, and Joan Coco. If you’re counting that’s nine, meaning there’s an opening on the council. Anyone interested in serving should look at volunteer opportunities on the town website of Readingma.gov.
The six associate members are Jacquelyn Behenna, Jolyn Ek, Beverly Cunio, Karen Janowski, along with Tawadros and Debenedetto.
The Council on Aging will meet again on Sept. 6.
