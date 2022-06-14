CHANGING TIMES - A group of RMHS students who are part of social justice group recently petitioned the School Committee to change the name of the Joshua Eaton School in light of the property’s connection to the slave trade during the Colonial era. Pictured above, members of SOCA4EJI include (L-R) junior Sophia Ortins, freshman co-chair Jeremiah Sanford, freshman co-chair Dasia Grant, sophomore Aaron Palm, and freshman Timia Jones.