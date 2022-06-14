READING – Caitlin Shelburne did her homework before applying for the principal’s job at Joshua Eaton last spring.
“I knew all about the school. I went all the way down on Twitter, on Facebook, and so I did a lot of research on the school itself,” said Shelburne. “It wasn’t until around the time I was hired, around July, that I learned a little bit about Joshua Eaton and I saw news articles that were written in the Reading paper.”
The articles, two in 2018, two in 2021, detailed Joshua Eaton’s connection to slavery. Cato Eaton was a slave owned by Joshua Eaton Sr. Although the school is named after his son, it’s a connection that has led to a petition by a group of students at Reading Memorial High School.
The petition starts with a statement.
“We, the Students of Color and Allies for Equity, Justice, and Inclusion (SOCA4EJI), feel the elementary school, Joshua Eaton, should have its name changed.”
The group’s 15-20 students want to replace the silence of the recent past regarding Eaton’s history with a conversation.
“The fact that students are advocating for change, we always appreciate when our students step up and our students advocate for what they want to see, what they think we need in our community. That’s important. We always encourage that,” said School Superintendent Thomas Milaschewski.
Milaschewski heard rumblings of the Eaton discussion not long after being hired last year.
“Our central office team and our principals this year went on the Cato Remembrance Tour together in the fall,” said Milaschewski of the historical walking tour of black and enslaved residents in Reading. “We had heard conversations about it and we decided we wanted to learn more about it. And then we also had heard from students that they were putting together this petition.”
Part of the petition stems from history, part from first-hand experience.
“I just find it ironic that in a building that’s named where a slave once resided, the students of color who did attend that school always complained about feeling some sort of hostility,” said Sherilla Lestrade, one of the group’s advisors. “Even before this information ever came to light, they felt like they didn’t belong. It was a sense of not being included, like they didn’t belong there.”
Timia Jones, a freshman Metco student and SOCA4EJI member who attended Eaton explained.
“If one of the students of color got into trouble, they would bring all of us, altogether into the situation,” said Jones. “We wouldn’t even know what happened, they’d just assume we’re part of that situation. Ya, we were all friends, but that doesn’t mean anytime one of us got in trouble, all of us got in trouble. The way they handled things was just completely wrong.”
As for the history, it was detailed in a two-part series in the Chronicle in October of 2018. Then RMHS 9th grade student Laura Richards had researched Joshua Eaton for a children’s book on the school as part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project and discovered the family’s connection to slavery. In conjunction with the town’s upcoming 375th anniversary, the Chronicle asked Kara Gleason, Richards’ history teacher, to write a story on the town’s history. Gleason asked Megan Howie to join her, and the two wrote about Reading’s connection to slavery, part of which was unearthed by Richards, with help from her mother Mary.
The 2018 stories addressed Cato Eaton.
“Joshua Eaton Sr. did not leave a will and it is not entirely clear which Eaton family member owned Cato after the patriarch’s death. Cato appears to have remained in the family, whether immediate or extended, as he retained the surname Eaton in a military record of 1782.
“It is likely that Cato stayed on the family farm with Eaton’s widow and her four children. Joshua Eaton Jr., after whom the elementary school is named, was 15 at the time of his father’s death. At that early age Joshua Jr., would have become the oldest free man in the house and probably could have used the labors of Cato, with whom he would have been quite familiar.”
Last June at a time when streets/bridges/institutions were being renamed across the country because of ties to slavery, the Chronicle ran two additional stories. The headline on the second was, “Is it time for a Joshua Eaton School name change?”
The Joshua Eaton Elementary School opened at the corner of Oak and Summer in 1949 and was named after Joshua Eaton Jr., the only soldier from Reading to die in the Revolutionary War. Despite this, the students are still bothered by the family connection.
“We propose still having a placard memorial out front for Joshua Eaton Jr. to still recognize him. But we think that the name should be changed, even though we don’t know if he owned slaves, he still reaped the benefits of it. So, we still feel it’s important for the name to be changed,” said freshman SOCA4EJI co-chair and Eaton graduate Dasia Grant.
For Jones and Grant, some of their current passion comes from past frustration.
Grant and Jones planned a presentation on Eaton’s connection to slavery when they were 8th graders at Parker Middle School. But the presentation was delayed numerous times as the adults overseeing it made changes. Eventually the school year ended before Grant and Jones could make their presentation. They shared their disappointment with classmate Jeremiah Sanford, son of Lestrade and SOCA4EJ’s co-chair, and Sanford told his mom what happened.
“Ms. Sherilla got that big idea,” said Jones. “She said, ‘well you guys are going to be in high school. You guys can start something up.”
Last fall Grant and Jones transitioned to Reading Memorial High School where, under Lestrade, the group grew in numbers and took on a name, the Students of Color and Allies for Equity, Justice, & Inclusion.
Discussions started, meetings began, planning began, and as Grant explained, “from there our group started expanding and spreading the word around the high school.”
Support for the group at RMHS is growing. Following their presentation to teachers during a professional development day in February, a more polished version of their Parker presentation, the group noticed changes.
“In this room right now, there are two signs, Love is love and Black Lives Matter,” said Grant pointing to the signs in a classroom at RMHS. “We just love seeing signs like that. It’s like, wow, our presentation worked. They listened to us. They heard us. They’ve seen us.”
And they decided to make Joshua Eaton’s ties to slavery, “their first big thing,” said Grant.
The petition was created and began to circulate. It wasn’t perfect. At first it said Joshua Eaton Jr. owned slaves.
“We had originally misprinted some information,” said junior Sophia Ortins. “We didn’t specify Joshua Eaton Jr. vs Joshua Eaton Sr. But now we know the difference.”
Why do a petition?
“We realized we should get public support for it in order to get our idea running. We wanted to see if people were agreeing with us,” said Jones. “And also get the message out there that we wanted to do this.”
So far roughly 80 people have responded to the petition, which can be found on the Students of Color & Allies for EJI Facebook page. In addition to asking for the name change, it proposes different options. As taken from the petition, they include:
• Freeman Elementary (Sharper Freeman was an African man kidnapped at the age of 16 who was enslaved in Reading);
• Cato Eaton Elementary;
• Pinevale Elementary (a park across the street from the school); • Rose Brown Elementary (was enslaved by Deacon Benjamin Brown in Reading);
• Bridges Elementary (Ruby Bridges was the first African-American girl to desegregate all-white William Frantz Elementary School in 1960);
• and Baccus Elementary (Baccus was a black private in the Revolutionary War who likely participated in the months-long siege of Boston).
Now 23 years old and a recent Smith College graduate, Richards has her own idea.
“I would like to see the name changed to Cato Eaton, but obviously other names could be considered too. But if you change it to Cato Eaton, you’re keeping the connection to the land because the Joshua Eaton School is on the Joshua Eaton family’s farm land. That is where Cato was enslaved.”
To achieve their goal, SOCA4EJI members have been learning about the process to name or rename a school facility in Reading. There are no discussions without following the process.
“The reality of it is, we have a policy about naming things and we’ll follow the policy, if and when they officially go thru the process,” said Tom Wise, parent of two Eaton graduates and current chair of the School Committee. “The petition itself doesn’t cause us to do anything.
“It’s named after a revolutionary war hero, theoretically. That’s what it’s named after. It’s not named after the father who owned Cato, as far as what the research that Miss Howie and Miss Richards and others put together. It’s a legitimate question right now about whether or not that is something that needs to be taken care of. That’s going to be the conversation. We’ll see when it comes up, if it comes up, about how we go about that process.”
The process is outlined in the policy manual on the Reading Public School Website. It’s under Section F and it says within the first quarter of the school year the School Committee will have an agenda item for anyone who wants to name something or change the name of something. It’s posted 30 days prior to the item being on the School Committee Agenda. It's the same policy the school followed in its current effort to name the high school track after Hal Croft.
“That policy would be in effect for this conversation as well,” said Wise.
Under C1 of sub-section FF, it says:
“Buildings, fields, rooms, or structures that already have a commonly accepted name will not be eligible for nominations. However, there may be times when buildings, fields, rooms or structures already having a commonly accepted name may be reconsidered to have said name removed. The process used to remove a name from an edifice should be consistent with the process used to recommend a name as outlined in sections C5-C10.”
That process involves forming a sub-committee to consider the request to rename Joshua Eaton.
Until that agenda item appears this fall, SOCA4EJI members will learn all about the process. In addition, the group is involved in other activities.
SOCA4EJI is also sponsoring Saturday’s Community Movie Night at Memorial Park. The event starts at 6 p.m. with opening remarks by State Senator Jason Lewis with the movie Hidden Figures playing at 8 p.m.
Shelburne and the members of SOCA4EJI have never met. But it certainly sounds like they’re on the same page.
“We don’t want to erase the history behind Joshua Eaton Jr.,” said Grant.
“But we also want to bring to light the history behind this,” said Sanford.
“We also think it could serve as a good educational opportunity to teach the students about Reading’s history,” said Grant.
Shelburne agrees.
“I’m a big history person,” said Shelburne. “When I walk through this building, I know that I’m coming into a building at this time period. This little blip in time, but there’s so much history before I came here. I remember from reading those articles, the next day walking into the school and thinking about it in a whole different light. Thinking about how this was a house before, wondering where Cato lived, what the dynamics were. It definitely brought me back to a history that is important to be aware of as we’re walking these halls. We see this is as a school where kids run around and play and have fun and they learn. But there’s so much more to this plot of land.
“I’m looking forward to meeting with these students and really learning about what they’re thinking. I’m not the decision maker in this process but I can play a role in the conversation. I don’t have a stance now around what should happen. I think we have more learning to do. I think there’s more discussion to be had. This is an opportunity to not just get an outcome that could be beneficial to Reading but to engage in a process around race and equity and the history of Reading. I’m excited for this conversation.”
