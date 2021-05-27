READING - With the COVID-19 pandemic only accelerating society’s reliance upon technology, Pleasant Street Center manager Maria Puglielli recently urged Reading’s senior citizens to be wary of scammers.
In a recent message to the community, Puglielli, who has been trying to stay engaged with Reading’s elderly population despite the extended year-plus closure of the town’s senior center, warned that a growing number of con artists employing high-tech scams.
Even before COVID-19, local and federal law enforcement officials had been sounding the alarm about scammers trying to compromise personal identifies, obtain bank and credit card account details, or perpetuate other financial crimes through so-called phishing and sophisticated caller ID spoofing scams.
However, with COVID-19 resulting in a wholesale societal shift towards virtual medical appointments, shopping experiences, and other everyday interactions with others over the Internet, residents now more than ever need to be on guard, say authorities.
Citing some commonly-employed scams, Puglielli referenced incidents were individuals are receiving unsolicited phone-calls, emails, or computer pop-up messages from persons purporting to be representatives of legitimate companies.
“You get a phone call, pop-up, or email telling you there’s a problem with your computer,” wrote the Pleasant Street Center staffer. “Often, scammers are behind these calls, pop-up messages, and emails. They want to get your money, personal information, or access to your files. This can harm your computer, put your data at risk, and damage your identity.”
“The scammers may pretend to be from a well-known tech company, such as Microsoft. They use lots of technical terms to convince you that the problems with your computer are real,” she continued. “They may ask you to open some files or run a scan on your computer — and then tell you those files or the scan results show a problem…but there isn’t one.
According to authorities, scammers will commonly ask unwitting victims to do the following:
• Ask you to give them remote access to your computer — which lets them access all information stored on it;
• Install malware that gives them access to your computer and sensitive data, like user names and passwords;
• Try to sell you software or repair services that are worthless or available elsewhere for free;
• Try to enroll you in a worthless computer maintenance or warranty program;
• Ask you to pay with a credit card or gift card for phony services or services available elsewhere for free;
• And/or direct you to websites and ask you to enter credit card, bank account, and other personal information.
Puglielli and other officials are also providing the following advice residents:
How to protect yourself
• If a caller says your computer has a problem, hang up. A tech support call you don’t expect is a scam — even if the number is local or looks legitimate.
• If you get a pop-up message to call tech support, ignore it. Some pop-up messages about computer issues are legitimate, but do not call a number or click on a link that appears in a pop-up message warning you of a computer problem.
• If you’re worried about a virus or other threat, call your security software company directly, using the phone number on its website, the sales receipt, or the product packaging.
• Never give someone your password, and don’t give remote access to your computer to someone who contacts you unexpectedly.
What to do if you’re scammed
• If you shared your password with a scammer, change it on every account that uses this password. Remember to use unique passwords for each account and service. Consider using a password manager.
• If you bought bogus services, ask your credit card company to reverse the charges, and check your statement for any charges you didn’t approve. Keep checking your credit card statements to make sure the scammer doesn’t try to re-charge you every month.
