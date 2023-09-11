READING - A Fall Market is coming to Reading’s Town Common on September 17. The event will feature 15 vendors and run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
According to the event description, attendees will be able to “enjoy local and regional crafts, goods, prepared foods, and much more.”
Vendors will range from farms such as Strawberry Dog Farm and Honey Pot Maple Farm to pottery and ceramics businesses like Plume & Pith Ceramics and Susan Bowe Pottery.
Fall concert at the library
The Reading Public Library will host the Back Track Band for their fall concert on September 18.
The concert will be held on the library’s lawn and run from 7-8 p.m. The group specializes in music from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s and is a “six-piece live band featuring three talented lead female vocalists backed by an experienced group of musicians” according to the event description.
The event does not require registration and is funded by the Friends of the Reading Public Library.
Recreation Committee to discuss dog park locations
The Recreation Committee is set to meet on September 11 at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will be held in the Berger Room at Town Hall and begin with a public comment period. There will then be a discussion and presentation about potential dog park locations and liaison reports from the Select Board, SWEC, and RECALC.
To conclude, there will be an update about pickleball reservation and open play, a discussion of drafting an article for town meeting, and a recreation administrator report.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday, September 11
• Council on Aging, 6:20 p.m., Town Hall
• Recreation Committee, 6:30 p.m., Town Hall
• Board of Library Trustees, 7 p.m. Reading Public Library
• Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Town Hall
Tuesday, September 12
• Select Board, 7 p.m., Town Hall
Wednesday, September 13
• School Council, 3 p.m., Birch Meadow School
• Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall
• Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Town Hall
• Symonds Way Exploratory Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall
