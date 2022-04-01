To the Reading community, Sam Brabeck is an athletic, goal-oriented, and passionate person. In her previous years, she has attended Wood End Elementary School, Coolidge Middle School, and Reading Memorial High School. Sam is someone who always strives to be a leader in and out of the classroom.
Throughout her high school years, Sam has made numerous memories. She shares, “The thing I will remember most about high school is attending the Leadership and Diversity Workshop in March 2020, just one week before schools shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The main speaker, Dr. Adolph Brown, energized me to kickstart my exploration as to what the words “inclusive” and “diverse” really mean to me. He challenged me to view the world from a new, hopeful yet analytical perspective. The workshop was the beginning of my service work in diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.”
She also shares, “One of my most exciting moments in high school is when I was a member of the RMHS 2018 Swim Team that won the DII State title. The seniors on the team really wanted to three-peat, and there was a lot of pressure for us to pull off the win. Every member of the team swam extremely well, and Reading won all three relays. It was a really special moment for all of us, and the energy on the pool deck was electric.”
During her four years of high school, Sam was always involved in the Cradles for Crayons Club. Club members would work together to benefit the greater community and give back to those in need. In sophomore year, Sam joined the Habitat for Humanity Club, where she would assist in projects that salvage used items and sell them back to the community for a lower price.
Besides clubs, Sam is heavily involved in swimming. During her four years of high school, Sam was always on the RMHS Varsity Swim team. This year, Sam became the Captain of the Swim Team. From freshman year to junior year, Sam was part of the SOLO Aquatics which is a Club Swim Team. For SOLO Aquatics, Sam is a National Team Member. From junior year to senior year, Sam played as a defense on the RMHS Girls Varsity Lacrosse team.
With her consistent hard work, Sam has won many awards throughout high school. Sam was awarded High Honor Roll all four years of high school.
In freshman year, Sam won the Century Club Award. In junior year, Sam was awarded the Dartmouth Book Award, which is given to a junior who ranks in the top ten percent of their class.
That same year, Sam was inducted into the National Honor Society. In her senior year, Sam won the High Five Award and was a National Merit Scholar Candidate.
In school, Sam enjoys challenging herself with difficult subjects. For this year, Sam’s classes include AP AB Calculus, AP Biology, AP Spanish, Honors Poetry, and Anatomy and Physiology. She also shared that her past favorite class would be AP Chemistry.
Throughout high school, Sam shared that Mr. Albright influenced her development.
She notes, “Throughout my time at the high school, Mr. Albright has challenged me the most as both a student and a person. Because of his flipped classroom structure, I learned to ask questions and advocate for myself. I learned a lot in the classroom because of this structure, but he also taught me to not be afraid of asking for help.”
Sam shared that she wanted to share some thanks. She states, “I would like to thank Mrs. Williams, my guidance counselor, for her support over the last four years. Mrs. Williams is someone I can always talk to about anything, and she helped me navigate the challenges of both learning during COVID-19 and the college process. I would also like to thank my mom and sister for their unconditional love and support. They have helped me through all the good times and the bad, and I would not be the person I am today without them. They kept faith in me even when I lost it in myself.”
When Sam has free time, she enjoys traveling, playing board games, and going to the beach.
Sam also enjoys spending her time volunteering. Some positions Sam has held were Co-Chair of New England Swimming Athletes Executive Committee, and New England Swimming Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee Athlete Representative, where she would work for the greater community.
She notes, “Service work is extremely important to me because I truly value giving back to the community. A large part of my service work has revolved around diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Because of my background in the world of swimming, I have done work to increase water safety in underserved communities. I believe that the promotion of representation and participation of diverse groups of people in every space is extremely important, and for that reason, much of my service work has revolved around increasing these programs and policies.”
Some quick fun facts about Sam would be that her favorite food is burritos. Her favorite dessert is ice cream. Her favorite book is called The Book Thief. Sam’s favorite quote is “Life is not about waiting for the storm to pass, but learning to dance in the rain.”
In the future, Sam plans on majoring in Medicine, Health, and Society. Sam will be attending Vanderbilt University as a member of the Class of 2027. She will be taking a gap year in 2022-2023, where she will be traveling and doing service work for a year.
Sam resides on Sanborn Lane with her
parents, Karen Kiley-Brabeck and David Brabeck. Sam has one younger sister, Caroline Brabeck (14).
