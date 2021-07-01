READING – In a rare Wednesday morning remote session the School Committee approved three of five union contracts which were expiring that day, June 30th. It was also the last day on the job for Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty whose tenure was ending after 13 years as Superintendent and 34 years in the Reading Schools.
Joining the six members of the School Committee to vote on the collective bargaining agreements as required by law was Town Manager Bob LeLacheur. The three unions reaching contact agreement with the schools were the School Facilities and Custodians, the Para Educators and the Secretaries.
Dr. Doherty led the bargaining for the schools and thanked everyone involved and the union leadership for the three groups. He announced agreement with the other two unions, Reading Teachers Association and the Food Service workers “should not be far behind”. He added the teachers were scheduled to vote in meetings Thursday and Friday and Food Service would vote on their pact later this summer. All five of the school union contracts expired June 30th.
The three unions reached agreement on new three year contracts ending June 30, 2024. The custodians contract called for wage increases of 2.5%, 2.25% and 2.25% per year over the length of the contract. The Para Professionals will see wage hikes of 2%, 2.5% and 2.25% while the Secretaries will have wage hikes of 2%, 2.5% and 2.5% over the three year contracts. All three pacts were approved unanimously without discussion.
Following the votes LeLacheur congratulated Dr. Doherty on reaching the agreements saying he knows it’s “not an easy job”.
The short meeting then adjourned with School Committee Chair Tom Wise thanking Dr. Doherty for his service over 34 years on the occasion of his last day on the job. Wise praised his long time dedication to the Reading Schools and the effort put in by Dr. Doherty working nights and weekends, thanking him for his time and effort referring to “the little engine that could”.
