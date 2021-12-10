To the Reading community, Carolyn Xu is a smart, outgoing, and diligent person. In her previous years, she has attended Thompson Elementary School, Barrows Elementary School, Walter S. Parker Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High School. Carolyn has always been a very hard working person in school and outside of school. Her closest friends would all describe her as intelligent and friendly. One of her friends shared, “Carolyn Xu is the definition of being smart. One of the nicest, clumsiest people I have ever met. Absolutely stunning and has the best style in the world. I am blessed with her presence.”
During her high school career, Carolyn has made numerous memories at RMHS. She shares one of her most exciting memories would be from singing auditions.
She shares, “The most exciting moment in my high school year was getting into Harmonium, our acapella group, after auditioning.”
Besides her memories from Harmonium, she has many wonderful memories of her friends. Carolyn states, “Above all, I will definitely remember my friends the most. I would not have made it through high school without them, academically, and mentally.”
During high school Carolyn was also part of a few sports teams. In her freshman year, Carolyn successfully made it onto the Freshman Volleyball team. She played the position of a setter for volleyball. Besides volleyball, Carolyn has been on the RMHS Varsity Gymnastics team for all four years of high school.
Other than being athletic, Carolyn is involved in some clubs at RMHS. She was a member of the RMHS Psychology Club for both junior year and senior year. Carolyn has also been part of the Model United Nations since tenth grade. As a senior, she earned herself the Club President position for Model United Nations. In addition, Carolyn has been involved in the French Club since her junior year. For this year, she became the Club President for the French Club.
At a young age, she was always interested in different kinds of cultures. This year, her interest led her to be the founder of the RMHS Culture Club.
Carolyn is a dedicated student helping our community become a better place. She has discovered that volunteering is a very enjoyable experience. She shares, “I find volunteering a lot of fun, you get to meet a lot of different people, and it’s satisfying knowing that I am helping someone else.” Carolyn frequently volunteers at the Abundant Life Church. She would help lead Sunday School classes and help out in the nursery. Other than volunteering at her own church, Carolyn has also previously volunteered at Daniel’s House and the nursing home in Reading.
As a student at RMHS, Carolyn has always been pushing herself to take challenging classes and she takes a significant amount of AP classes. Her favorite classes were Advanced Placement Calculus AB which was taught by Ms. Lacasse and Advanced Placement Calculus BC which is taught by Mr. Skehan.
She shares, “I took Calc AB my junior year and found it really interesting, being able to manipulate numbers and formulas. Everything in calculus connects in some way and everything fits. Then, senior year, I decided to take BC calc and there’s lots of overlap between the two classes so this year, I’m able to take the extra time and ask more questions and dive deeper into the math behind everything.
For this year, Carolyn’s classes include Advanced Placement Physics I, Advanced Placement Calculus BC, Advanced Placement Statistics, Advanced Placement French, Advanced Placement Government & Politics, and Advanced Placement Literature.
Carolyn is a student who really goes above and beyond. In her high school career, she is an honor roll student. In eleventh grade, she earned herself the AP Scholar Award by gaining a score of 3 or higher on at least 3 AP Exams. As a senior, Carolyn was a National Merit Scholarship Commended Student.
In her free time, Carolyn enjoys listening to music, watching TV, and hanging out with her friends and family. A few fun facts about Carolyn would be that her favorite food is noodles. Her favorite dessert is pie. Robert Downey Junior is her favorite actor. Carolyn’s favorite animal would be cats. Her favorite quote is by Louis Pasteur, “Luck favors the mind that is prepared.”
Carolyn wanted to share thanks to one of her teachers that really influenced her. She wanted to give thanks to her AP Biology teacher, Mr. Albright. She shares, “Mr. Albright, throughout last year, he always made time to take breaks from learning to slow down and let us rant and destress.” She also wanted to give thanks to her family and friends. “I would like to thank my family, for hanging out with me and helping me through applications. My friends, for distracting me when I was stressing myself out.”
In the future, Carolyn looks forward to attending college somewhere in the U.S. Although she is unsure of the major she wants to pursue, she is interested in many different fields. She shares her interests include political science and neuroscience.
Carolyn resides on Glenmere Circle with both her parents, Chang Ai Xu and Helen Xu. Her siblings are Catherine (30), Franklin (19), and Jocelyn (8).
