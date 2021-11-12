Dylan Wolter is a devoted, passionate, studious, and kind member of the RMHS community. Dylan is a student who has excelled in his academics and extracurricular activities. Dylan is well regarded by his classmates and teachers as a hard worker who is devoted to everything he does.
Dylan served as the Front Ensemble Section Leader for the RMHS Marching Band during his junior and senior years. This position came with immense responsibility. Dylan oversaw equipment management and served as a role model for the younger band members. Dylan is also heavily involved with the RMHS Robotics Team. He is the Technical President, the highest position on the entire team. Dylan is responsible for managing the team’s finances, and designing and building the robots the team uses.
One of Dylan’s favorite high school memories was winning the 2021 Marching Band Finals. The event was extra special because it was held here in Reading. With a platinum score of 96.2, the band secured the 2021 Division III Championship for the first time in Reading school history. “[The win] demonstrated the culmination of work that the seniors, including myself, have put in over this year especially, but also the years in the past even through COVID. It was sad to know that it would be my last performance, but I was extremely proud of what we had accomplished in that moment,” said Dylan.
Dylan’s most memorable moments at RMHS came throughout his time spent here. Dyaln said, “The most memorable aspect of high school would be the teachers and friends that I have met throughout the past four years, the experiences I’ve shared with them, and how they have shaped me as a person. I believe that I have come a long way since my Freshman year and I can’t thank my friends, family, and teachers who have allowed me to become the person I am today.”
This year, Dylan is taking Advanced Placement Calculus BC, Honors Principles of Engineering, Honors Journalism, Advanced Placement French, Jazz Band, and Advanced Placement Physics 1. For his past course load, Mr. Buono’s AP Chemistry class was one of Dylan’s favorites. The class was fast paced and difficult, especially since Dylan took it as a Sophomore. “With his engaging lectures and intriguing labs, I was able to learn Chemistry at an unmatched level. While extremely difficult, it demonstrated that I needed to work hard for the grades I wanted to receive and allowed me to understand myself as a student,” said Dylan.
Dylan has worked hard in every class he has taken, and has the achievements to show for it. Dylan has been a member of the High Honor Roll for each semester of High School. He was inducted into the RMHS Century Club during his Freshman year. The Century Club is a group of 100 students at RMHS who have been recognized for having the highest GPAs in their grade. 40 Seniors, 30 Juniors, 20 Sophomores, and 10 Freshmen are selected.
Dylan also received the Underclassman French Award and a Bronze Medal in Le Grand Concours, a national exam for French Students, during his Freshman year. Dylan was the recipient of the University of Virginia Book Award during his Junior year. This award is given to an academically strong student who embraces creativity and embodies the spirit of discovery, much like Thomas Jefferson, the founder of the University of Virginia. Dylan is also a member of National Honor Society.
There are many teachers at RMHS that have made an impact on Dylan, but Mr. Buono, Mr. Strout, and Mr. Mulligan have all been some of Dylan’s favorites, just to name a few.
Mr. Buono taught Dylan’s AP Chemistry class and his Principles of Engineering class.
“He has shown me what it truly means to be a student and how to learn,” Dylan said. “His classes, while highly engaging, are also very strenuous and difficult, and have taught me that in order to succeed I am going to have to work extra hard.”
Mr. Strout, who teaches AP Computer Science and is an advisor to the Robotics Team is also a teacher Dylan greatly appreciates.
Dylan said, “Mr. Strout is one of the most dedicated and kindest mentors I know. He is always someone I can go talk to, no matter the subject. I view him more as a friend than a coach. He is always making jokes and can brighten my mood. He has unlocked my passion for engineering and is one of the reasons why I plan to pursue engineering in college.”
Mr. Mulligan is another one of Dylan’s favorite teachers. Mr. Mulligan is the Symphonic Band teacher and the Director of the Marching Band. Dylan has been able to learn a lot from Mr. Mulligan from his time spent in these two activities. Dylan said, “Mr. Mulligan is by far one of the most hardworking people I’ve ever met. He is always someone I enjoy talking to and understands me as both a student and a musician. He has allowed me to widen my musical capabilities in mallet percussion by pushing me past my limits. I can’t thank him enough for all that he has done for me.”
Mr. Mulligan also has words of praise for Dylan. He said, “Dylan is thoughtful, selfless, dedicated, an extraordinary leader, and incredibly hard working. He is one of those kids who inspires me to be a better teacher.”
Dylan would also like to thank Dan Muse, the percussion instructor in the Marching Band.
When asked about Muse, Dylan said, “I can not thank him enough for all that he has done for me. Through his teachings of mallet percussion with his radiant energy at all rehearsals, I’ve progressed as both a person and musician. He is by far one of the most passionate and kind people I know. He has allowed me to find great confidence in myself and allowed me to be truly who I am. I am grateful to have had him as a mentor and can’t thank him enough for all that he has done.”
Dylan throws Javelin for the Outdoor Track & Field Team. He is an avid skier and spends his winters skiing throughout New England. In his free time, Dylan enjoys playing video games, spending time with friends, and building things. His favorite food is grilled swordfish, and his favorite dessert is Tillamook Birthday Cake Ice Cream. His favorite movie is Good Will Hunting. When he has the opportunity, Dylan loves to travel and Scuba Dive. Over the summer, Dylan worked at Brownie’s By the Sea in Mashpee
After he graduates high school, Dylan hopes to study Marine Biology and Mechanical Engineering at Northeastern University. He wants to design robots or work as a Field Researcher in the Marine Biology field.
Dylan resides on Forest Street with his parents Lynn and Scott Wolter, and his twin brother, Brody.
