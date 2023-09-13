READING – The Select Board agenda can include dramatic tax or water rate increases and the attendance in town hall would be the same. An empty room, save for a lonely reporter and maybe Bill Brown.
But if the subject is pickleball …
With a standing-room only crowd of pickleball enthusiasts looking on, the Select Board heard a plea for more courts in a town that recently has gone in the opposite direction. It was the first packed meeting in Town Hall since last December when talk of a Christmas Tree and a menorah on the town common fired up residents.
The discussion included a proposed site, a potential cost, and a warrant article. And the discussion took a surprising twist when a simple, easier, and cheaper solution was proposed by the Burbank Ice Arena but moments later potentially withdrawn after comments by a Select Board member.
Tuesday’s discussion was part of a nearly five-hour board meeting and was led off by the Reading Pickleball Players Association (RPPA). Their goal is to find permanent, lighted pickleball courts somewhere in Reading. While pickleball grows in town, the places to play it shrink.
Woburn, Wilmington, and Wakefield have added courts to meet demand. Reading, however, eliminated planned courts at Birch Meadow and is struggling to find space that won’t irritate neighbors. As RPPA board member Eileen Manning said, “the Recreation Department and RPPA have not been able to identify any location for courts currently available to the town due to space and noise concerns.”
At this point, all roads lead to Symonds Way.
“Symonds Way has been identified as the only location that meets the need for pickleball courts within Reading,” said Manning, whose group presented roughly 200 yellow cards with signatures of those in support of pickleball to the Select Board.
The property that surrounds the Burbank Ice Arena is currently in the process of being examined by the Symonds Way Exploratory Committee (SWEC).
In July the RPPA was before SWEC with a proposal to put eight courts behind Burbank Arena, in a spot normally used for overflow rink parking. The Burbank Ice Arena Authority gave the RPPA a preliminary ok to go ahead with the plan.
But SWEC members were reluctant to endorse any idea before they posted the Request For Information (RFI) looking for someone or some company interested in developing the entire area. RPPA needs the courts now, and while SWEC, led by pickleball instructor and Select Board member Carlo Bacci, was sympathetic, it wasn’t going to rush the process.
Tuesday they made a similar presentation to the Select Board and this time the RPPA made clear their request:
“To meet the pressing demand for pickleball courts in Reading and mitigate the planned loss of existing and proposed courts at Birch Meadow, we request the Select Board pursue using part of the Burbank Ice Arena Authority parking lot for pickleball courts in 2024 while a future plan for the Symonds Way property is developed.”
The RPPA’s presentation this time also included a potential warrant article for the November Town Meeting. In it, they’d ask Town Meeting for $200,000 to build eight temporary courts behind Burbank Arena. RPPA estimated the eight temporary courts would cost $172,000 but rounded the figure up to include any unexpected costs.
But Carl McFadden, Burbank Arena’s liaison to the Select Board, had a better idea. He said the arena could take care of building the eight courts and do it cheaper than the town could. With that idea, the town wouldn’t need to ask Town Meeting to approve $200,000.
Burbank Arena has a lease agreement with Reading that generally returns money to the town. Burbank pays its expenses and what’s left is profit. Burbank takes some of that money and puts it aside as somewhat of a rainy-day fund for the rink. The remainder is annually given to the town, which puts the money into its own revolving fund. McFadden said he expects the rink to give the town somewhere in the neighborhood of $120,000 this year.
As laid out by Nelson Burbank when the arena was built, his vision was that any money the rink generates goes into recreational activities. It didn’t always happen as the town faced financial struggles but that’s not the case today.
“Now the town is in tremendous financial shape,” said McFadden. “It would be great for us to honor what Nelson’s original request was, that any profit from the rink goes to recreational activities like this. In theory, [Burbank Arena] could do it for a helluva lot cheaper than $172,000. Because you guys have to pay prevailing wage. We’re a private entity. We can negotiate, hammer it down, and do it for much less than that. We could just do the project if we had your blessing.
“In terms of funding, if you guys wanted to handle it, it would be great if you just said whatever we get from the rink will go toward this project and honor Nelson’s wishes. And you’re 75 percent of the way there. Or you guys talk amongst yourselves and say let Burbank handle it and we can probably get the whole thing done.”
While the RPPA was trying to rush the warrant idea in advance of the Select Board closing the warrant in two weeks, Karen Herrick felt it was too late to get before the November Town Meeting.
“I know you’re really enthusiastic but this window really isn’t available for a capital plan addition and a warrant article asking for $200,000 in November,” said Herrick, who said April Town Meeting was a more likely option.
Herrick also brought up a subject she’s touched on before, the Burbank lease and its leadership.
“It’s not a small matter that the Burbank board needs to work with the Select Board to get the lease amended. If we’re going to amend the lease to allow them to sublet 4 ½ acres owned by the taxpayers it’s certainly an opportunity to take a look at the broader picture as to how the rink is being maintained now that it’s 30 years old. Whether timely financial reports are being filed with the attorney general’s office, whether the 501c status is being properly maintained.”
Herrick also said the rink’s board had yet to hold its August annual meeting. By the time she was done, a frustrated McFadden said he had heard from his board and their offer to build the pickleball courts might already be off
the table.
With the timeline a challenge for RPPA, a citizen’s petition in the form of a pickleball warrant is an option. It requires a minimum of 10 resident’s signatures, a task that could have been completed Tuesday night.
“I think we could find 10 people,” said Manning.
After RPPA President Mike Coltman spoke of the frustration of having so many doors closed to pickleball sites, it was Chris Haley who earned the applause.
“We sandbagged them in June, took the courts out, and then were like, have a good one. How is that okay? Whatever money was spent to do pickleball courts in Birch Meadow Phase II, should easily be able to be used to put the pickleball courts [at Symonds.] To me it doesn’t seem fair.”
