By PATRICK BLAIS
READING - The trajectory of the town’s COVID-19 outbreak see-sawed to back to the upswing over the past two weeks, according to state statistics released on Thursday.
According to the latest community-level pandemic indicators from the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH), Reading’s daily case incidence and positivity rates have both swung upwards after showing a steady decline over a four-week period that ended on Oct. 14.
Town officials have been closely watching local COVID-19 transmissions ever since the region experienced a sudden uptick in infections in mid-August, when the so-called “Delta” strain of the virus is believed to have become the dominant variant in Massachusetts.
The latest data, released yesterday, concerns pandemic testing and case counts recorded between Oct. 10 and Oct. 23. When combined with the metrics detailed in DPH’s Oct. 21 weekly report, which covered pandemic indicators witnessed between Oct. 3 and Oct. 16, the data suggests that the severity of Reading’s outbreak changed trajectories and is now worsening.
Climbing from 1.92 to 2.43 percent a week prior, Reading’s case positivity rate per yesterday’s DPH report now stands at 2.7 percent.
Long deemed as one of the most important outbreak indicators to consider when classifying the severity of COVID-19 outbreaks, the case positivity rates reflect the percentage of people seeking out COVID-19 testing who receive a positive result over a two-week span. Mass. DPH and experts from the Centers from Disease Control (CDC) last year deemed a case positivity rate of 5 percent or higher as the level at which local authorities show worry about losing control of a COVID-19 outbreak.
Over the past two weeks, according to the state, some 62 local residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 32 of those cases recorded during the second half of the latest DPH reporting period. Based upon that data, Reading’s case incidence rate, which contrasts new cases over a two-week period to population size, increased from a 12.6 on Oct. 15 to 16 as of Oct. 28.
Per DPH’s Oct. 21 report, Reading’s case incidence rate stood at 15.5.
Normally, the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) releases data on school-related infections at the same time as the weekly DPH reports. However, due to widespread power outages across the state due to a powerful Noreaster from Tuesday night into Wednesday, state officials are postponing the latest DESE report until Nov. 4.
Based upon DESE’s Oct. 21 report, which covered school-related cases in Reading tracked between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20, a total of 10 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in local schools.
With six of those new cases being attributed to student infections, the report shows that four staff members had also recently tested positive for COVID-19.
DESE, which in mid-September began officially tracking COVID-19 cases involving school district pupils and workers, says that at least 46 students and personnel in Reading schools have tested positive for the viral infection since classes resumed for the 2021-2022 school year. All but six of those documented cases have involved students.
While DESE tracks total new staff and student body cases, the data does not include information about where those transmissions are occurring.
Local health officials have previously assured parents that most of the town’s newest COVID-19 infections are coming from outside of school settings. Household spread - or family members spreading the virus to relatives and roommates - has been listed as the number one source of virus transmissions in the community.
According to DPH, since Reading recorded its first COVID-19 cases in the spring of 2020, a total of 2,507 residents have tested positive for the SARS-Cov-2 virus.
In an unexplained phenomenon first reported in the Reading Chronicle two weeks ago, the state’s case totals are substantially higher than the number being reported by the Board of Health, which says that as of Oct. 21, 2,362 residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Based on DPH figures, as of Oct. 21, the state had linked a total of 2,475 COVID-19 infections to Reading residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.