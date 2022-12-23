This week we highlight Grace Sullivan, a determined, friendly, and reliable Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Grace is thought of by many as a kind and compassionate person who will go the extra mile to help a friend or be there to brighten someone's day. She has a positive attitude and outlook on life and is always up for adventure. What makes Grace stand out is her dedication and passion. These traits are especially showcased when she is underneath the lights at a football game or at a Cheer competition outside of the high school. She gives her all in whatever activity she is doing and doesn’t settle for less. She is a good person through and through who truly cares about others.
Before coming to the high school Grace attended Killam Elementary School and Coolidge Middle School. For her senior year at the high school Grace is taking a great lineup of courses including, Child Development, Ceramics, Law, Entrepreneurship, Financial Algebra, Story writing, Horror and Fear and Honors Psychology.
When asked what her most exciting moment from high school was, Grace says it was the first day of Senior Year. A moment many students at the high school anticipate eagerly and remember. Grace explains that she was excited for Senior year because of the new opportunities and responsibilities the year brought. She was looking forward to the freedom that comes with having senior privilege. Grace says, “I remember waiting to have senior privilege as a freshmen and I could not wait. It makes the school days a lot more tolerable.”
Grace also acknowledges that this year is the Class of 2023’s first “normal” year of high school as well as their last year at the high school. Knowing this made the start of Senior year even more bittersweet for Grace.
Grace's most memorable experience at the High School was the pandemic cutting her Freshman year short. She explains, “ It was a weird time but made me cherish high school a lot more today. I’ve learned to not take things for granted and to live in the moment.” Although it threw off the regular pace of the school year, the pandemic changed Grace's perspective on school and made her appreciate it more than she had before.
Grace explains that her business classes have had a large impact on her development and have given her guidance towards her future career saying, “Business classes, such as intro to business, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship have definitely made an impact on my life and are preparing me for my future. I have learned a variety of skills about budgeting and how to spend/save money smartly.”
Grace has played an active role in and around her community. She currently creates social media posts and advertisements for fundraising events for veterans. It's a useful way to spread the word on events while also being able to showcase her design skills and creativity. Grace has also volunteered at the Cambridge Police Patrol Officers Association’s (CPPOA) Children’s Christmas Party. At the organization, she assisted with setting up, breaking down, and planning the children's entertainment for the yearly party. Grace has also volunteered for the Reading Catholic Community. She helped out with the collection of Christmas donations. She sorted, organized, and distributed the donations.
Some fun facts about Grace are that her favorite food is baked potatoes and her favorite dessert is mocha chip ice cream. Her favorite actress is Zendaya and her favorite movie is Mamma Mia. A book Grace loves is One Italian Summer by Rebecca Serle. Grace's favorite animal is a dog. She has a Shiba Inu named Arlo. Her favorite quote is, “Everything happens for a reason.” In her free time Grace enjoys spending time with family and friends and going on road trips.
Outside of school Grace works at Chick-Fil-A. She previously worked at Hollister at Lynnfield Market Street. She also occasionally babysits. Along with work and school Grace also maintains sports. She has been a Varsity Cheerleader for the Reading Rockets since her Junior year. She has been a main base for both years. The Rockets Cheer team has excelled in winning the Middlesex League championship three years in a row. Grace also does All Star Cheerleading in Woburn and has been doing it for four years.
In terms of who Grace would like to thank for her success at the high school, she gives her thanks to her parents who are her main support system and who have kept her motivated during the highs and lows of school and having a busy schedule. Grace explains how important they are to her saying, “They have been extremely helpful and supportive during my college preparation. If it wasn’t for them, I would be struggling. They really are the best parents I could ever ask for.”
Next year Grace plans on attending a four year college where she will earn her bachelor's degree in hospitality management. She is interested in event planning as her career.
Grace resides with her parents Christopher and Jennifer Sullivan, and dog Arlo. She also has a sister Jordyn Sullivan, 20.
