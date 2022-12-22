READING – It’s a sign of things to come, at least as far as the Reading Town Forest goes.
“Reforestation in progress, please keep out.”
Two days after lighting the town’s first Christmas Tree, trees of a different sort were on the agenda at Tuesday’s Town Forest Committee meeting. Armed with ARPA funds, the committee has escalated its war on dead Red Pine trees and a growing army of invasive plants in the 290-acre Town Forest.
In July, both the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee and the Select Board unanimously approved $100,000 for the Town Forest Committee to continue its work to remove dead trees and invasive species. The money was a small slice of a $7.5 million ARPA pie that was given to Reading to help with costs associated with the pandemic.
The committee made the request because the Red Pines in the Town Forest were dying due to climate change and the continued spread of invasive plants. Without removing those trees there was a threat of falling trees injuring someone on one of the many trails, along with fire risks. When the trees were being harvested it wasn’t an issue but harvesting the Red Pines stopped in the 1970s.
The discussion of Phase 3 was first on the agenda but not the first effort by the town to manage the forest in recent years.
Phase 1 removed dead trees on 4.5 acres around the council ring in January 2020, at a cost of $28,000. Phase 2 removed almost 500 trees from another 4.5-acre area at a cost of $22,900. Phase 3 has roughly the same acreage, but since the four main areas are harder to access, the price was much higher, coming in at a cost of $36,493. The original plan was to start Phase 3 in January but with dry ground the logger requested an earlier start and the work is now complete. Thus, the lead agenda item.
“Clearly Phase 3 was a cut above,” said committee chair Bill Sullivan of successful work recently completed by Mayer Tree Service.
But the success of Phase 3, which included Areas 7, 8, 9, and 10 of the Town Forest, has also created a challenge. Most of the two-hour meeting centered on Area 7 and the battle against both nature and some two-wheeled residents. The area sits between the Meadow Brook Golf Course on one side, and the compost center on the other. The removal of the dead trees has created a blank canvas of open land. But much remains to be done.
“We can’t just remove these dead trees and walk away,” said Sullivan.
The first threat to Area 7 comes from humans. With its dramatic slopes, Area 7 is prime territory for mountain bikes. But the concern is that when native plants like Sweet Ferns are returned to the area, mountain bikers could kill them.
“As long as people stay on the established trails it’s not a problem,” said Sullivan. “The last meeting, we had a youth group with adults and they talked about how they were getting these 10–12-year-olds into the Town Forest. They’re getting them off their screens and getting them out into nature so, we’re totally in favor of that. But what we don’t want, is if people just start going cross country, creating random trails. That’s not good for it. That’s what we want to avoid.”
It will be a challenge because of the geography of the area.
“What’s different about 7 is the grade. Mountain bikes like to have slopes. Whereas [Area] 10 is flat as a board, 8 has some grade, 9 is flat. That’s what makes it different. That’s what would jump out to mountain bikers.”
The suggestion of signs was made by Martha Moore, chair of the Conservation Commission, who joined the meeting. Similar to signs on the Cape that protect Piping Plover nesting sites, Moore proposed a sign that says “Reforestation in progress, please keep out.” The committee agreed with the idea and as many as 25 signs will soon appear around Area 7.
With the golf course nearby, there are also concerns bikers have already gone where they shouldn’t.
“We need to manipulate people into the places we do want them to go,” said committee member Jeff Lamson.
As for the invasive species, past efforts have often centered around the efforts of volunteer groups like the boy scouts. But with Buckthorn, Japanese Knotweed, Tree of Heaven, and Black Swallow-wort worthy opponents, the Town Forest Committee wants to step up its attack.
“Volunteers are not the strategy,” said Lamson. “Professionals are the strategy.”
Much of the effort to identify invasive plants in the town forest will be done by the Ecological Land Management division of Parterre, a North Billerica company. Parterre first worked in the Town Forest in June after Phase 1 and 2. The effort starts with doing an inventory of where the invasive plants are located and includes work already done by committee member Susan Bowe.
The actual work of removing those invasive plants will be included in an RFP the town will post this winter. After removing as much of the invasive species as possible this summer, it will be time to plant with native species.
“We need to come up with a plan of what to plant in each area,” said Sullivan.
In Area 7, that means stabilizing the slope in the short term, and planting trees like oaks and sugar maples in other areas.
All that costs money and Sullivan’s next email will be to Select Board chair Mark Dockser to make sure the remaining ARPA money of approximately $65,000 can also go to new plantings in those areas already cleared.
