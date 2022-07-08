READING - Following last week’s discussion with Reading Municipal Light Department officials, the Select Board continued with its regular meeting. The three-hour meeting included nine votes and the usual acronyms, RAAC, ARPA, VASC, SWEC, and a new one BEER.
Since May, the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC) had approved spending a little over half of the town’s original $7.6 million and the Select Board, which has the final say, has agreed.
The Select Board has approved:
$2 million for a new literacy curriculum for schools.
$650,000 to help limit the water and sewer rate increase.
$900,000 for Elder Services.
$250,000 for covid supplies and test kits.
Last week another piece of the pie was handed out. The board voted 5-0 to spend $77,000 in ARPA funds for flood mitigation and improved open spaces at Maillet Sommes. The money will allow the town to move ahead with design plans for the area and it was a time-sensitive request. The town is also awaiting news on several grants from the state and federal governments.
Following that vote, the board approved spending $8,000 in ARPA funds to survey two pieces of land on Sanborn Lane. The property is being given to the town by owner Ralph James and will be added to Reading’s open space inventory. But before that, two surveys need to be completed to confirm the property lines. As Town Manager Fidel Maltez said, they probably won’t need all $8,000 and would return any excess.
“Financially, this is a complete no-brainer,” said Chris Haley.
With the board’s expenditure, roughly $3.7 million in ARPA funds remains.
Fire Chief Greg Burns appeared before the board to talk about department changes and introduce new staff members. The new firefighters are Brian Sculley, Karl Granoth, Lindsey Gartner, Even Loreth, Patrick Stewart, Andrew Smith, and Michael Poulin.
The board approved appointments by the Volunteer Appointment Sub-Committee (VASC), but not without issue and a couple apologies. The VASC duties were taken over by Haley and Jackie McCarthy. For the Board of Health there were three applicants for two spots. Kevin Sexton and Richard Lopez asked to be reappointed but that left longtime Reading resident and epidemiologist Rebecca Liberman apparently on the outside. Before Haley and McCarthy could make a decision, Liberman withdrew her name.
The process led to a long discussion on how interviews could have been better handled, how McCarthy and Haley could have been better educated by fellow and more experienced board members, along with apologies to Liberman.
“I assured her it was my fault as clerk of the board,” said Maltez.
The VASC approvals included former Select Board candidate Nancy Tawadros to the Council on Aging. It also included Rosemarie Debenedetto to the Council on Aging. Debenedetto is a Reading resident since 1977 and a recent outspoken senior at RAAC and Select Board meetings. The board wants residents to know there are still many volunteer opportunities in town, a list of which can be found on the town website.
The seven-member Symonds Way Exploratory Committee (SWEC) was officially approved by a 5-0 vote. The committee will begin work in December. Haley supported a September start but went along with the group’s decision.
Karen Herrick was named to the Select Board seat on the Killam School Building Committee. Herrick and Carlo Bacci nominated themselves to be on the committee. In the first vote, Bacci lost, 3-2, with Haley also in his corner. That left the door open for Herrick, who won 5-0. She’ll be joined on the committee by two School Committee members, Reading Town Treasurer Endri Kume, and the five members of the Permanent Building Committee.
The board voted 5-0 to approve the process of expanding the Board of Health from three members to five. Because it’s part of the Reading Charter, the addition of two members requires special legislation from the state. With the vote, town counsel will draft a warrant for the November Town Meeting. If Town Meeting approves, it would take roughly 3-6 months to get legislative approval.
Maltez said progress was being made on a study of the town’s Oakland Road property and that a community meeting would be held at the RMHS Performing Arts Center on July 12 starting at 6 p.m.
In another 5-0 vote, the board approved a Regional Affordable Housing Inter-Municipal Agreement, an every two-year process for the board. The news here is that instead of handling the duties in house, a consultant has been hired and the work will be done by the consultant. Reading is partnering with North Reading, Saugus, Wilmington, and Woburn, with each paying $14,500 for at least the first year.
What better way to end a Select Board story than with a cold BEER. Not really an acronym, but rather a July 23 Beer Garden on the Town Common sponsored by The Friends of Reading Recreation. Beverly’s Wandering Soul Brewery will take over the common that day from 2-8 p.m. There will be music by Reset Button, games, food, face painting, and other family friendly events.
The board will meet again July 19.
