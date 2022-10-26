READING – A year ago, almost to the night, the Select Board cited the lingering health pandemic as the reason to maintain a tax status quo. Although there was talk of making businesses pay more in taxes, nothing was done for the third straight year.
Tuesday night that changed.
In a near five-hour meeting at Town Hall, the board voted 3-2 to change the split tax rate so that businesses paid more. It’s not a dramatic change, but a change that brought Reading more in line with neighboring communities.
When the debate concluded, the board moved the Commercial, Industrial, Personal (CIP) shift that had been 1.02 to 1.05. As a result, the average single family will have a residential tax rate of $12.59. The tax bill will increase $335 for FY23, not the $350 it would have been with the old 1.02 split. It means the average single family home tax bill will be $9,701. For commercial property owners, it means an increase in taxes of $53 and a median commercial tax bill of $10,462.
Small business owners Carlo Bacci and Chris Haley were opposed to the shift, saying small businesses that provide so much in town are a long way from being out of the woods. During public comment, Haley and Bacci’s views were shared by Reading business owners John Means of Means Business and Eilish Havey of Bunratty’s.
“I never supported the furthering of the tax split,” said Bacci. “I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s unprecedented what everyone is dealing with.”
“Let us get out of the weeds that we’re in right now,” said Havey.
But while the majority sympathized, they felt it was time to change the split.
“This board has been a supporter of the business community for a number of years,” said chair Mark Dockser. “I do think we need to get to a higher split. I think we need to move to 1.1 over time and 1.05 now.”
Reading has a CIP Max of 1.50, a number set by state tax formula. Other communities like Stoneham, Wakefield, Wilmington, and Woburn, all have a max of 1.75 and their CIP shift is that same number. But Reading, even with the increase to 1.05, is still a much more affordable place to do business, as pointed out by Karen Herrick. Herrick would like to see Reading’s number go to 1.25 over a period of time.
Town Assessor Victor Santaniello made the presentation to the board and his PowerPoint was filled with numbers, some confusing, some a fascinating look at the Reading real estate scene.
The average single family home value in Reading for FY 2023 is $770,300. In 2021, the average Reading home was on the market for 22.62 days, compared to 30.39 in 2020.
The greatest factor in the tax increase is the value of our homes. In 2020, 227 homes sold for an average of $708,315. A year later, 255 Reading homes were sold at an average sale price of $774,357. While our tax rates have fallen three straight years, the greater home values mean greater taxes.
As for the Senior Circuit Breaker tax credit, 221 Reading seniors were approved for property tax relief. That meant $357,520 was spread out among the residential property owners to pay for the tax relief. That amount explains the 1.02 CIP. A value of 1.0 would indicate a single tax rate for residential and commercial property owners in town.
There was other news Tuesday.
For starters, the trash talk can stop. According to Town Manager Fidel Maltez, “the good news is that the crisis we were in last week has subsided.”
Maltez said the Department of Public Works hasn’t heard any new complaints since last Thursday. He said Republic, which took over from JRM in May, will pay any expenses Reading incurred during the past few weeks related to trash pickup. And Maltez added that the town is investigating back-up options should this happen again.
He also shared that Republic could soon debut a new automated trash pick-up system, with each home being given one barrel for trash, another for recycling. Those barrels would be picked up by a truck with an automated arm, meaning fewer staffing concerns.
Reading has a contract with Republic until 2026.
Marianne Downing, chair of the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee, appeared before the board to get approval for the last seven items recommended by RAAC at its Oct. 12 meeting.
The board voted unanimously to approve $4,000 for the Reading Garden Club, $25,000 for the Reading Rotary, had some discussion about a lesser amount before approving $29,000 for the Reading North Reading Chamber of Commerce, $4,000 for the First Congregational Church, $25,000 for a commercial appraisal and inspections at the Walgreens building, and $930,314 for water and sewer projects in town, especially important after another water main break at Walkers Brook.
The lone vote that wasn’t unanimous was $900,000 for premium pay. The subject was the most work and created the greatest discussion among RAAC members. Dockser, as a RAAC member wanted a smaller figure. In the 3-2 vote approving $900,000, Dockser and Herrick were opposed. According to Dockser, Reading is one of roughly 30 Massachusetts communities that has chosen to spend ARPA money on premium pay for essential workers.
“If you want to work and be appreciated, come to Reading,” said Haley.
Joellen Codemartori, a consultant from GovHR, gave a presentation on a pay class study for non-union employees. The study showed some town employees are underpaid compared to the same roles in neighboring communities. The subject will be part of a public hearing at a later date.
At the end of the discussion, Maltez told the board that Matt Kraunelis will take over as Assistant Town Manager when Jean Delios retires on Feb. 1. He added that Administrative Services and Public Services would be combined at that time with Kraunelis in charge. Kraunelis currently heads Administrative Services and has been in that position since 2015.
During liaison reports, several board members praised Saturday’s Octoberfest on the Town Common. Maltez is already making plans for a similar event on St. Patrick’s Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.