By MAC CERULLO
READING - This Tuesday the Select Board will hold a pair of meetings, first a joint-session with the RMLD Board of Commissioners to discuss potential development opportunities at the RMLD’s Ash Street property, followed by a regular meeting expected to focus primarily on federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The RMLD discussion will focus on an environmental site assessment and the ongoing talks regarding potential development. The two sides will also discuss potential collaborations between RMLD and the town and a preliminary forecast of RMLD’s space and configuration requirements. The meeting will be held at Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room and streamed via Zoom starting at 6 p.m.
The regular meeting will begin shortly afterwards at 7 p.m., and the key items on the agenda include a pair of votes on time-sensitive ARPA funding requests. The first will be $77,000 to fund the design for the Maillet, Sommes and Morgan Stormwater Wetlands, and the second $8,000 to survey and research 0 Sanborn Lane for potential transfer to the town for conservation. The property is just under two acres and the current property owner has offered to donate it to the town free of charge.
The Select Board is also expected to vote on a Regional Affordable Housing Intermunicipal Agreement, vote on the Symonds Way Exploratory Committee, vote on a request from the Board of Health to submit special legislation increasing its members from three to five, and vote to appoint a Select Board member to the Killam School Building Committee.
Natural gas work to begin
Over the next couple months National Grid is planning to conduct gas main work at a handful of locations across town to upgrade existing infrastructure. The improvements are expected to cover the areas between 483 and 492 Summer Ave, 8 and 12 Walnut Street and 190 Main Street and work is expected to be finished by Aug. 19. Construction will take place at the affected areas Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. and more information is available on the town’s website.
CDC approves COVID-19 vaccines for young kids
Following a recent CDC recommendation, young children between the ages of six months and four years are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Young children were the last age group still unable to be vaccinated and now in the coming weeks local residents will have the opportunity to schedule appointments with their primary care physician or at a variety of other local providers. For the youngest age group the Pfizer vaccine will consist of three pediatric doses and the Moderna vaccine two. For more information or to find a vaccination site, visit vaxfinder.mass.gov for a full list of available locations.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Select Board and RMLD Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Select Board, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Finance Committee, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
