By SHARON NIKOSEY
READING - Mark Porter, RMHS Class of 2017, has gone far with the javelin since he left high school. As a senior on the Reading Rocket’s Track & Field team, he won the All State meet with a school record throw of 194’ 7”. That records still remains today!
After graduation, Porter attended Pennsylvania State University studying Plant Science. Although he wasn’t recruited by Division 1 Penn State, he approached the coach and was accepted on to the Nittany Lions’ Track & Field team. He worked hard throughout the year, both academically and in his workouts. It paid off because he threw a PB (personal best) of 215’ 5” in his first season.
In 2019, Porter finished 2nd in the Big Ten Championship meet by throwing a new PB of 225’ 2”! He also qualified for the NCAA National championship meet where he placed 13th and was named as a second team All-American. Then in 2020, NCAA and sports everywhere came to a halt. Discouraged, but not giving up, he continued his workouts.
Two high points of his career came in 2021. Porter had a 1st place finish at the Maryland B1G Invitational. There he threw yet another PB - this time 242’ 7”. In May, he claimed a gold medal at the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships, throwing 239’ 2”.
What can follow up this kind of season? How about throwing at the NCAA D1 Championship and the U.S. Olympic Trials. Both meets were held at the legendary Hayward field in Eugene, Oregon. Although Porter did not throw a PB at these events, he did finish 12th in the entire D1 NCAA and again earned second team All-American honors. At the Olympic Trials, he competed with the best-of-the-best and finished 16th in the United States.
Porter had this to say about his javelin career: “My journey was kind of unique because it wasn't until I was enrolled at Penn State and on campus that I contacted the throws coach, Lucais MacKay, and asked him if I could walk on to the team. He said “yes” and it worked out very well for me. I could not have asked for a better experience.
When asked what it was like to be a D1 student athlete, Porter said, “Participating in collegiate athletics while having schoolwork and a social life taught me the importance of time management and not over committing myself. I had to be realistic about how much free time I had after schoolwork and practice. I met my best friends through the track team, because we could all relate to the similar experience of being on the team even if we had different majors.
What is next for this talented student athlete? He will be pursuing a PhD in Plant Breeding through the University of Florida at the Gulf Coast Research and Extension Center. Additionally, he was one of two Penn State student athletes awarded a Big Ten Postgraduate scholarship. “I am excited for grad school because it will push me like never before. I will have to learn so much if I want to keep up in the classroom and lab. I have always loved plants so being able to study them full time while getting paid is a dream come true.
And since 2020 didn’t have a track season, Porter has one more year of eligibility. “I will try to compete for the University of Florida track team with my remaining season of athletic eligibility, which will be complicated due to limited days off and classroom/lab responsibilities.”
Congratulation Mark, and best of luck at U of FL!
