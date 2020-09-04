READING - Library patrons can now grab reserved materials under a drastically expanded timeframe under the newest changes to town department’s curbside pickup program.
According to Library Director Amy Lannon, beginning today, citizens looking for book or other circulation materials will now have a a window of as long as three hours to retrieve items placed on hold as part of the curbside service.
Library officials decided to relax a more regimented scheduling routine after receiving direct feedback from town residents, who complained that the previous 10-minute pickup window felt too rushed.
“Thanks to your feedback, we have extended the time frame for holds pickup. Once you receive notification that your holds are ready, register to get them during a 2-3 hour time slot. Now there’s no need to rush to collect your items in ten minutes,” the library director explained in a recent press release. “You may park anywhere in the parking lot and walk up to the table for your holds. Remember your mask and socially distancing guidelines!”
With initial versions of the service being dubbed as “contactless”, the curbside pickup program allows library patrons to reserve books, DVDs, and other materials and then schedule an appointment within two-weeks of the date that the item(s) become available.
Upon receiving a notification that a hold has become available, residents can logon to the library’s website to find links to a scheduling calendar. Citizens can also request help in making the arrangements by calling the library at 781-844-0840.
Curbside program times are presently scheduled twice daily on weekdays, with a morning window from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and afternoon slots between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. being offered. The service is also generally offered twice per day on Saturdays.
“Place your holds through the library catalog. Items from other NOBLE libraries will take longer to be received as we quarantine these items for five days. You can place holds on books, audiobooks, magazines, DVDs, and CDs. We are not currently lending Library of Things or Launchpads,” an explanation from library officials about the service reads.
Once you receive notification that your holds are ready, you will get instructions to register for a pickup time,” library officials further. “We will hold items for you for 14 calendar days from the date of your notification. If you receive notifications for additional items after you have made your appointment, you do not need to make an additional appointment. You will receive all items that are ready for you at the time of your pickup.”
Residents looking to help out a family member or neighbor are allowed to pickup multiple curbside orders at once. Those looking to run such errands for others are advised to notify library officials in advance that multiple guest holds are being picked up (information about handling multiple orders should be filled out while booking a time slot to retrieve the items).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.