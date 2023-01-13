This week’s Senior Profile showcases Amanda Frechette, a hardworking, reliable, and organized Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Amanda has a positive perspective and will always go out of her way to help a friend or make someone's day brighter. This is demonstrated by her passion to assist the community, particularly during the pandemic, when she helped at the "Masks Now Coalition" to raise awareness, make, and give masks to hospitals and senior homes. She has undoubtedly assisted many people in her community and will continue to do so in the future.
Before attending Reading Memorial High School, Amanda attended J. Warren Killam Elementary School and Arthur W. Coolidge Middle School. For her final year at the high school, Amanda will be taking a great schedule of courses including, Anatomy and Physiology, Studio Art, Honors Horror and Fear, Honors Film and Literature, Honors Psychology, Functions Statistics and Trigonometry, and World War II. She has shown her hard work by achieving High Honor Roll for all four years of high school.
When asked what her most thrilling high school memory was, Amanda says it was the moment she discovered what she wanted to do with her life. A moment that many high school students desire to witness in the future. Amanda adds that visiting Regis College, the school she will attend in the future, greatly reinforced her ambitions for the coming years. Amanda says, “The most exciting moment was probably figuring out what I wanted to major in and deciding what college I wanted to go to. Visiting Regis and learning more about my major really made me feel like I belonged there.”
Amanda is also very grateful to have her final year to be the first regular year of high school after the pandemic. After three years of remote and hybrid learning, she is excited to be able to spend her last moments of high school in an in-class environment. Just like Amanda, many students share her excitement as well.
Amanda’s most memorable moment at Reading Memorial High School was the beginning of the pandemic during her freshman year. This was a moment that many students will never forget since it has changed their regular day-to-day lives for a solid period of time.
Amanda explains, “What I’ll remember the most about high school is the pandemic cutting my freshman year short. It definitely makes me appreciate going to school more now since we were online for over a year.”
Amanda explains that her art classes have had a big impact on her development through her career in high school. It gave her a way to relieve stress and express her creativity.
She said, “Art classes with Mr. Radvany have had the largest influence on me. Going to his class has always been my favorite and most relaxing part of my day.”
She also goes on to say that her past favorite course load so far has been Figure Studio.
Outside of school Amanda works at Atria Senior Living, located on Main Street in Reading, as a waitress. She previously worked at Marshalls for a year, located in Stoneham. She also occasionally dogs sit. Along with work and school, Amanda used to play sports. Impressively, she was a competitive dancer for five full years of hard work. Unfortunately, Amanda had to stop this year due to an injury.
In terms of who Amanda would like to thank for her accomplishments and show her gratitude to, she gives her thanks to her parents. She is very grateful for them since they were always there for her and had her back through the good and bad times. Amanda says, “I would like to thank my parents for being my main support system throughout the years and for always pushing me to be my best.”
Some fun facts about Amanda are that her favorite food is pasta and her favorite dessert is dark chocolate. Her favorite movie is Five Feet Apart and her favorite book is I’ll Give You The Sun by Jandy Nelson. Amanda’s favorite animal is a dog. She has two very cute and friendly dogs at home, one named Teddy and the other is named Sunshine, that she loves both dearly. Her favorite quote is, “The life you live is more important than the words you speak,” which is said by Mac Miller.
In Amanda’s free time she enjoys spending quality time with her family and friends, listening to music, and traveling anywhere she can.
Next year, Amanda plans on attending Regis College in the fall and studying Diagnostic Medical Sonography. She will learn how to use imaging equipment and soundwaves to create images of different parts of the human body, which is also known as ultrasounds.
Amanda resides on Rustic Lane in Reading. She has two older siblings, one older brother, Asher (23) and one older sister, Abby (20).
