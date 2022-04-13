READING – When the Recreation Department appeared before the Select Board in February of 2021, it presented an ambitious plan to remake Birch Meadow. After hearing about new turf fields, restrooms, pickleball courts, and enhanced pedestrian paths, et al., former Town Manager Bob LeLacheur described the one thing the town would need to make it happen.
“Somebody win the lottery,” said LeLacheur, throwing a bucket of reality on the presentation.
Based on Tuesday’s fourth meeting of the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC), LeLacheur may have gotten his wish. Lottery, no. But a portion of the town’s $7.25 million in ARPA funds? That’s a distinct possibility.
Genevieve Fiorente, Recreation Administrator, was joined by consultant Stephen Crisafulli in proposing the town use roughly $1.7 million to begin Phase 1 of the project. That means three parts, the creation of a central spine walkway with bathrooms, a lacrosse wall, and Imagination Station parking and wetlands restoration.
The idea was well received by RAAC members, except for an issue that seems to haunt every town project, parking. The implementation of the full Birch Meadow Master Plan, first discussed in 2007, would add parking to the area. But there are concerns that repairing and/or paving the Imagination Station area without doing other areas would result in a temporary loss of parking.
“I can certainly get behind the central artery,” said Tom Wise, representing the School Committee on the eight-person committee. But Wise, and others, were concerned about the parking loss.
Fiorente said she would get an estimate on the exact number of spaces they were talking about and bring it to a future meeting. Those familiar with the lot know it as a stone filled area with no organized parking system. Drivers basically park wherever they want and others fill in. Throw in the uncertainty of how much space the wetlands along the Aberjona River will need as a buffer, and figuring out how many cars fit there will be a challenge.
There were other challenges Tuesday as the committee discussed and attempted to prioritize other spending ideas, all with costs that for the most part were educated guesses. It all started with the group’s conversation starter, chair Marianne Downing, also a member of the Finance Committee.
Wielding a gavel she purchased for a costume party in 1994 for $13.56, Downing presented the group with topics, charts, and proposals. While the start rarely reflected the finish, Downing’s homework led to a discussion that helped the committee members focus on solutions.
Her pie chart included eight potential areas to spend the ARPA funds. Then she broke down each area with a more detailed chart. The chart contained costs that she said were “really rough numbers.” Another time, she said of the numbers, “these aren’t going to be exact.” And another time, “nobody really knows what anything is going to cost.”
But each chart led to a discussion that helped the group narrow down the options. The total of $6,895,000 in the Capital and Infrastructure chart led to a further discussion with Town Manager Fidel Maltez on the $1.1 million the town needs for water main repair work.
A Schools chart that included a total of $1,912,000 in requests, led to a discussion of specific time-sensitive needs. Wise said he expects the School Committee to have a specific “ask” in May for needs in the next year. Those curriculum needs were explained by Superintendent Dr. Tom Milaschewski at last month’s RAAC meeting.
Downing’s charts were the result of committee requests, police and fire requests, simple conversations, as well as unfunded items from the FY 2023 budget. Some items didn’t have a cost, like the cost of adding a bathroom to the first floor of the Pleasant Street Center. Others didn’t belong, like $150,000 for the parking lot at Lot 5 at Meadow Brook. Mark Dockser said that money was coming from an earmark from the state and ARPA funds weren’t needed.
Do some quick math on the various requests listed in the packet for the RAAC meeting and the total comes to $15,375,500. Remember, there’s only $7.25 million to spend.
The charts also led to a discussion on the best way to rank the projects/needs. Which are shovel ready? Which will help the greatest number of residents? ARPA funds must be spent by December of 2026 so long-range projects need not apply. And that discussion led to another, on the town-wide survey the committee will ask residents to fill out next month.
A similar survey was done by Sudbury and RAAC member Chris Haley called it, “the Rolls Royce of surveys.” But it was done by Flashvote, at a cost of $10,000. The committee decided it could do the same at no cost and Maltez will enlist town staff to create a Survey Monkey which will be shown to the committee and finalized at its next meeting on May 11. The goal is to have the survey before residents later in May. Be ready to answer how you would spend $100 in the town.
In addition to the Recreation request, there was a new hand raised Tuesday, with the Reading-North Reading Chamber of Commerce requesting $105,000 to support local businesses hurt by the pandemic. Committee members asked if North Reading would consider sharing the cost of the Chamber request and Maltez will pursue an answer.
In addition, the Reading Rotary was before the committee asking for help with the annual Fall Street Faire. The Rotary’s biggest cost is police and DPW work. And Richard Abate, President of the Reading Police Supervisory Association, also asked the committee to consider back pay for essential workers in police, fire, and dispatch. He made the same the request to the Select Board earlier this year.
ARPA stands for the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal program totaling $1.9 trillion that was signed into law a year ago. It is designed to help states and local governments recover from the health pandemic. Reading’s slice of the pie was roughly $7.6 million. That figure dropped to $7.25 million when the Select Board authorized LeLacheur to use approximately $250,000 to buy Covid test kits and masks last year.
That money can’t be spent just anywhere. It must be spent on one-time expenses related to Covid-19. There are many opinions on where the money should be spent, and this is where RAAC comes in. RAAC serves as an advisory committee to the Reading Select Board. Only the Select Board can actually spend the money.
Elder Services was also scheduled to make a presentation Tuesday but asked to wait until the May 11 meeting. That presentation will certainly include a discussion on the possibility of a new Senior/Community Center.
