READING -- It all sounded so promising in March. Working with the Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC), Bagel World had come up with a plan that would make everyone happy.
Traffic flow would be improved according to the CPDC findings, by a “second drive-through aisle and point of sale ordering system within the parking lot to accommodate more cars onsite and potentially reduce conflicts on Main Street.”
Other changes would be made as well according to the March 8 CPDC decision, all resulting in keeping the focus on tasty bagels and off years of traffic headaches at 323 Main Street.
But Bagel World’s commitment to making changes has been questioned in recent days and Tuesday night at the virtual Select Board meeting owner Edward Kantorosinski was on the hot seat. Kantorosinski was there because Bagel World was requesting to open at 5 a.m. instead of 6 a.m. Officially, that meant it needed a variance from Section 7.7.1 of the town’s General Bylaws, something only the board could provide. Currently the only business in Reading that is allowed to open before 6 a.m. is the Shell Station at Walkers Brook.
So why the hot seat?
Bagel World didn’t ask the Reading Police Department to weigh in on their request to open at 5 a.m. but the town did. In a May 26 letter to the Select Board regarding the request, Deputy Police Chief Christine Amendola listed numerous concerns the department has had with Bagel World over the years. It started with 335 traffic complaints during the past five years and more than 90 traffic enforcements during the same period, and numerous traffic details.
Amendola said that when other businesses had similar issues, “their management has been more than cooperative in finding a solution.” But as for Bagel World?
“Bagel World management has refused to work with us,” said Amendola.
She explained that in an effort to help with traffic a Bagel World employee has been directing cars from a public way.
“We have told the business they have no authority to direct traffic from the public way … We were hopeful that the changes proposed to CPDC was a good start to the issue. However, we were told they may not be going forward with the changes.”
She concluded by saying the Bagel World request to open at 5 a.m. would do little to alleviate any traffic problems and that surrounding residents, including those on Benjamin Lane, could be impacted.
While Kantorosinski explained he wanted the opening time for the Reading store to match his stores in Peabody and Salem, the board was more interested in Amendola’s letter.
It didn’t get off to a good start. The agenda item began with the board and Town Manager Bob LeLacheur expecting to hear from Maria Kantorosinski, Ed’s mother and the original owner.
“I would ask Maria, if she’s here representing Bagel World, she should present the request for early opening and why,” said LeLacheur.
“Maria, can you hear us,” asked Select Board chair Karen Herrick.
Silence. Then board member Mark Dockser said, “you’re muted Maria.”
That’s when Ed spoke up and explained he was speaking for Maria.
What followed was an explanation by Kantorosinski that by opening up earlier he could address cars waiting in the parking lot for his 6 a.m. opening, plus it would match the opening time of his other locations.
Carlo Bacci and Chris Haley started with questions but neither mentioned Amendola’s letter. Dockser was the first to bring up the letter, mentioning Amendola’s statement that the early opening would do nothing to help traffic. Then he asked about the agreement between the CPDC and Bagel World.
“What’s happening with the property in terms of some of the other requests the town has made and what I thought was an arrangement to go forward,” said Dockser, without mentioning the CPDC by name. “What’s happening with that? Is that moving ahead?”
“Now were just waiting for Mass DOT to file their report,” said Kantorosinski, in reference to the Road Diet that is in the final stages of study for the southern portion of Main Street. Bagel World has asked for new curb-cut dimensions from Mass DOT.
LeLacheur then jumped in, explaining that Bagel World wasn’t obligated to do anything in the CPDC Site Plan Review immediately.
“They have a period of time in which there are a number of items that they should address. I think Julie (Community Development Director Julie Mercier) told me one year would be quite reasonable,” said LeLacheur. “The fact that they’re not doing anything today is not something that any of us should hold against them. But certainly, their intention of what they do or don’t intend to do would be interesting to know.”
Town Counsel Ivria Fried also jumped in to remind the board of the bylaw that governs the reasons for allowing the early opening, including the effect on nearby residential neighbors, and whether the request serves a public need or convenience among other things.
Landry then asked Kantorosinski about Amendola’s letter, whether he had read it, and if he’d respond to it. But Kantorosinski talked about traffic and noise in general without mentioning the letter.
Dockser and Landry both asked more questions but essentially got the same answers from Kantorosinski. Finally, Herrick jumped in.
“I need to clarify. I hear other board members asking for you to address the issues that our Deputy Police Chief has raised in the letter. Have you seen the issues where they’ve been trying to help us resolve the traffic issues but not having much luck working with you,” asked Herrick?
“I haven’t seen any letter,” said Kantorosinski of the letter, which had been in the Select Board packet for five days.
At this point Landry proposed postponing the hearing until Bagel had a chance to read the Deputy Chief’s letter. Others agreed.
“I’m open to a postponement,” said Herrick. “If you were to ask me to vote on this tonight … my inclination would be to vote no. I need to know that we have a business partner in town that cares about safety and is going to work with us. When I see the memo from our police department, and I know that I’ve gotten stuck in dangerous traffic time and time again on 28 … I would be inclined to vote no at this point until we address the safety and traffic concerns.”
The board decided to close the hearing without taking a vote, leaving it up to Bagel World when to try again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.